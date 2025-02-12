HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Inhibikase Therapeutics (MUN:IQT0)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Inhibikase Therapeutics (MUN:IQT0) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQT0 is 0.00%, an increase of 36.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 388.47% to 4,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 626K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 45.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 84.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 711.94% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 135K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQT0 by 164.95% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 77K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 44K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

