HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Geron (LSE:0IV3)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Geron (LSE:0IV3) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 391.82% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Geron is 8.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.69 GBX to a high of 10.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 391.82% from its latest reported closing price of 1.64 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 258MM, an increase of 235.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IV3 is 0.19%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 548,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 30,010K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,286K shares , representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 27,082K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,566K shares , representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 65.49% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 22,196K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,171K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 21,800K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,875K shares , representing a decrease of 32.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IV3 by 41.70% over the last quarter.

