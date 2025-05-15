HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Affimed N.V. (LSE:0HL9)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Affimed N.V. (LSE:0HL9) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affimed N.V.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HL9 is 0.00%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.55% to 2,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

683 Capital Management holds 655K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 443K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 343K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 148K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intellectus Partners holds 126K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

