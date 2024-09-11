HC Wainwright & Co. Downgrades Adicet Bio (LSE:0HX7)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded their outlook for Adicet Bio (LSE:0HX7) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.71% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adicet Bio is 9.11 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.01 GBX to a high of 19.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 207.71% from its latest reported closing price of 2.96 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adicet Bio is 6MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HX7 is 0.04%, an increase of 21.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 65,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 11,447K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 8,217K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,407K shares , representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HX7 by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,541K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,283K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HX7 by 87.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,622K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HX7 by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.