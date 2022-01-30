HBT Financial's (NASDAQ:HBT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will increase its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.16. This will take the annual payment to 3.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

HBT Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, HBT Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 38%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:HBT Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

HBT Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.60 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.3% over that duration. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though HBT Financial's EPS has declined at around 9.8% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for HBT Financial (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

