HBT Financial To Repurchase Up To $15 Mln Of Shares

December 20, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT), holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Wednesday said that its Board has authorised it to repurchase shares worth up to $15 million.

The company said that the new program will commence upon the expiration of existing share repurchase program, on January 1, 2024.

The buyback is scheduled to close on January 1, 2025.

In pre-market activity, shares of HBT Financial are trading at $21.29, without any movement, on the Nasdaq.

