HBT Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

October 21, 2024 — 07:28 am EDT

The latest update is out from HBT Financial ( (HBT) ).

HBT Financial, Inc. reported a solid third quarter of 2024 with a net income of $18.2 million and adjusted net income of $19.2 million. The company saw an increase in net interest margin to 4.03% despite higher funding costs, and maintained strong asset quality with nonperforming assets at 0.17%. Noninterest income took a hit due to negative adjustments in mortgage servicing rights, while noninterest expenses rose slightly due to increased occupancy and marketing costs. The company continues to focus on operational efficiency and capital growth to support future expansion.

