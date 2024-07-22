HBT Financial Q2 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial (HBT), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, reported net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.58 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $18.1 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $18.8 million, or $0.58 per share. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $47.03 million compared to $48.87 million, prior year. Noninterest income was $9.61 million compared to $9.91 million. Analysts on average had estimated $57.01 million in revenue.

