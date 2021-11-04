HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.58, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBT was $18.58, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.83 and a 54.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.05.

HBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). HBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports HBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.42%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hbt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

