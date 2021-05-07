HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.26, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBT was $18.26, representing a -2.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.78 and a 86.52% increase over the 52 week low of $9.79.

HBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). HBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports HBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.15%, compared to an industry average of 24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

