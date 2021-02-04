HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HBT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBT was $14.9, representing a -27.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.52 and a 63.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

HBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports HBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.38%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

