HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HBT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.81, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBT was $12.81, representing a -38.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.71 and a 40.61% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

HBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports HBT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -62.1%, compared to an industry average of -19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.