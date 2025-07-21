Stocks
HBT

HBT Financial, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Earnings with Net Income of $19.2 Million

July 21, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

HBT Financial reported Q2 2025 net income of $19.2 million, highlighting strong profitability and stable asset quality metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

HBT Financial, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, marking an improvement from prior quarters. Key metrics included a return on average assets of 1.53% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.55%. Adjusted net income rose to $19.8 million, with an adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, driven by a 5.2% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue. Asset quality remained robust, with nonperforming assets at only 0.13% of total assets, while net charge-offs increased slightly. Additionally, net interest margin improved to 4.14%. Despite a seasonal decrease in loans, the company anticipates loan growth in the upcoming quarter, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid capital ratios, positioning it well for future opportunities.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $18.1 million a year ago, demonstrating consistent earnings growth.
  • Adjusted net income rose to $19.8 million with earnings per diluted share of $0.63, reflecting strong underlying operational performance.
  • Asset quality remained robust with nonperforming assets at just 0.13% of total assets, indicating effective risk management.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by $0.59 to $16.02, representing a 3.8% quarterly growth and a 17.4% year-over-year growth, enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in loans outstanding of $113.6 million compared to the previous quarter, primarily attributed to seasonal paydowns and higher payoffs in several portfolios.
  • Net charge-offs increased to $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million and 0.05% of average loans in the previous quarter.
  • Decrease in noninterest income by 1.8% from the prior quarter and 4.9% from the same quarter last year, primarily due to negative adjustments in mortgage servicing rights fair value.

FAQ

What were HBT Financial's net income results for Q2 2025?

HBT Financial reported a net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did the asset quality perform in the second quarter?

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets at just 0.13% of total assets in Q2 2025.

What was the adjusted net income for HBT Financial?

The adjusted net income for HBT Financial was $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 4.14%, up 2 basis points from Q1 2025.

What is HBT Financial's outlook for loan growth?

HBT Financial expects loan growth to return in Q3 2025 due to higher loan pipelines and fewer payoffs.

Full Release





Second Quarter Highlights






  • Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.53%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.47%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)



    (1)



    of 15.55%




  • Adjusted net income



    (1)



    of $19.8 million; or $0.63 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA



    (1)



    of 1.58%; adjusted ROAE



    (1)



    of 13.87%; and adjusted ROATCE



    (1)



    of 16.02%




  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.13% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.12%, on an annualized basis




  • Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 4.14% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



    (1)



    increased 3 basis points to 4.19%




BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024.



J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “During the second quarter of 2025, our team continued to deliver consistently strong earnings with adjusted net income

(1)

of $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This was driven by an increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue

(1)

of 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA

(1)

was 1.58% and adjusted ROATCE

(1)

was 16.02% for the second quarter while our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

(1)

increased 3 basis points to 4.19%. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates resulted in a $0.59 increase in our tangible book value per share

(1)

to $16.02, an increase of 3.8% for the quarter and 17.4% over the last 12 months.



Our balance sheet remains strong as all capital ratios increased during the quarter and asset quality remained stable with nonperforming assets to total assets of only 0.13%. We saw a decrease in loans during the quarter as seasonal paydowns on grain elevator lines of credit caused a decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a higher amount of property sales caused higher payoffs in several other portfolios. We expect to see loan growth return in the third quarter of 2025 due to higher loan pipelines at the end of the second quarter than at the end of the first quarter and fewer payoffs projected.



Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic and interest rate environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”



____________________________________





(1)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.




Adjusted Net Income



In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).




Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $48.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and lower funding costs which were partially offset by a decrease in average loan balances.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 5.6% from $47.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, improved yields on debt securities, and higher average loan balances. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.



Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.14%, compared to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2025, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.19%, compared to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities, which increased 11 basis points to 2.60%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 3 basis points to 1.29%.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 19 basis points from 3.95% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

increased 19 basis points from 4.00%. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, higher yields on interest-earning assets, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. The increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 4 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.



____________________________________





(1)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.






Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.1 million, a 1.8% decrease from $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results. Partially offsetting this decrease were seasonal increases in card income of $0.2 million and gains on sale of mortgage loans of $0.2 million.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased 4.9% from $9.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.1 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2024 results. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, nearly unchanged from the first quarter of 2025. A $0.6 million decrease in salaries expense, which was impacted by seasonal variations in vacation accruals, was largely offset by a $0.4 million increase in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs.



Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 4.6% from $30.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs, a $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense, and a $0.2 million increase in bank occupancy expense, primarily due to planned building maintenance and upgrades.




Income


Taxes



During the second quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate increased to 27.0% when compared to 25.2% during the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily related to $0.3 million of additional tax expense related to the nonrecurring reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income, in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge during the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the first quarter of 2025 included a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter.




Loan


Portfolio



Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.35 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.39 billion at June 30, 2024. The $113.6 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to $72.0 million of paydowns from property sales, a seasonal reduction of $25.1 million in grain elevator lines of credit included in the commercial and industrial segment, and additional payoffs across other segments. These reductions were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations to existing customers. Additionally, increases in the multi-family and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were primarily due to completed projects being moved out of the construction and land development category.




Deposits



Total deposits were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, and $4.32 billion at June 30, 2024. The $78.1 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher outflows for tax payments by depositors and lower balances maintained in existing retail accounts which were partially offset by higher public funds balances.




Asset Quality



Nonperforming assets totaled $6.5 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared with $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $8.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of June 30, 2025, $1.9 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.9 million increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher nonperforming loan balances in the commercial and industrial and the construction and land development segments.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.0 million increase in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $1.2 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.1 million decrease in specific reserves.


The Company had net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Charge-offs during second quarter of 2025 were primarily recognized in the commercial and industrial and one-to-four family residential segments.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.24% of total loans and 741% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025.




Capital



As of June 30, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:


June 30, 2025


For Capital




Adequacy Purposes




With Capital




Conservation Buffer






Total capital to risk-weighted assets

17.74
%

10.50
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

15.60


8.50

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.26


7.00

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.86


4.00









The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)

increased to 10.21% as of June 30, 2025, from 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share

(1)

increased by $0.59 to $16.02 as of June 30, 2025, when compared to March 31, 2025.



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 135,997 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.30 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $12.1 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.



____________________________________





(1)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.






About HBT Financial, Inc.



HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.




Forward-Looking Statements



Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to bank failures; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




CONTACT:



Peter Chapman



HBTIR@hbtbank.com



(309) 664-4556






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









As of or for the Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024

Interest and dividend income

$
63,919


$
63,138


$
62,824


$
127,057


$
124,785

Interest expense


14,261



14,430



15,796



28,691



31,069

Net interest income


49,658



48,708



47,028



98,366



93,716

Provision for credit losses


526



576



1,176



1,102



1,703

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


49,132



48,132



45,852



97,264



92,013

Noninterest income


9,140



9,306



9,610



18,446



15,236

Noninterest expense


31,914



31,935



30,509



63,849



61,777

Income before income tax expense


26,358



25,503



24,953



51,861



45,472

Income tax expense


7,128



6,428



6,883



13,556



12,144

Net income

$
19,230


$
19,075


$
18,070


$
38,305


$
33,328












Earnings per share - diluted

$
0.61


$
0.60


$
0.57


$
1.21


$
1.05












Adjusted net income

(1)

$
19,803


$
19,253


$
18,139


$
39,056


$
36,212

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

(1)


0.63



0.61



0.57



1.23



1.14












Book value per share

$
18.44


$
17.86


$
16.14





Tangible book value per share

(1)


16.02



15.43



13.64
















Shares of common stock outstanding


31,495,434



31,631,431



31,559,366





Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares


31,588,541



31,711,671



31,666,811



31,649,766



31,734,999













SUMMARY RATIOS










Net interest margin *


4.14
%


4.12
%


3.95
%


4.13
%


3.95
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *

(1)(2)


4.19



4.16



4.00



4.18



3.99












Efficiency ratio


53.10
%


53.85
%


52.61
%


53.47
%


55.40
%

Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)(2)


52.61



53.35



52.10



52.97



54.83












Loan to deposit ratio


77.75
%


78.95
%


78.39
%















Return on average assets *


1.53
%


1.54
%


1.45
%


1.53
%


1.34
%

Return on average stockholders' equity *


13.47



13.95



14.48



13.70



13.46

Return on average tangible common equity *

(1)


15.55



16.20



17.21



15.87



16.03












Adjusted return on average assets *

(1)


1.58
%


1.55
%


1.45
%


1.56
%


1.45
%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *

(1)


13.87



14.08



14.54



13.97



14.63

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *

(1)


16.02



16.36



17.27



16.18



17.42













CAPITAL










Total capital to risk-weighted assets


17.74
%


16.85
%


16.01
%




Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


15.60



14.77



13.98





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


14.26



13.48



12.66





Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.86



11.64



10.83





Total stockholders' equity to total assets


11.58



11.10



10.18





Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)


10.21



9.73



8.74

















ASSET QUALITY










Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *


0.12
%


0.05
%


0.08
%


0.09
%


0.03
%

Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses


1.24



1.22



1.21





Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses


0.17



0.15



0.25





Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.13



0.11



0.17























____________________________________





(1)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





(2)

On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary




Consolidated Statements of Income




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Loans, including fees:









Taxable
$
53,156


$
53,369


$
52,177


$
106,525


$
104,103

Federally tax exempt

1,215



1,168



1,097



2,383



2,191

Debt securities:









Taxable

7,434



6,936



6,315



14,370



12,519

Federally tax exempt

457



469



521



926



1,118

Interest-bearing deposits in bank

1,544



1,065



2,570



2,609



4,522

Other interest and dividend income

113



131



144



244



332


Total interest and dividend income

63,919



63,138



62,824



127,057



124,785


INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits

12,835



12,939



14,133



25,774



27,726

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase






22



129



22



281

Borrowings

30



109



121



139



246

Subordinated notes

469



470



469



939



939

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

927



890



944



1,817



1,877


Total interest expense

14,261



14,430



15,796



28,691



31,069


Net interest income

49,658



48,708



47,028



98,366



93,716


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

526



576



1,176



1,102



1,703


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

49,132



48,132



45,852



97,264



92,013


NONINTEREST INCOME









Card income

2,797



2,548



2,885



5,345



5,501

Wealth management fees

2,826



2,841



2,623



5,667



5,170

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,915



1,944



1,902



3,859



3,771

Mortgage servicing

1,042



990



1,111



2,032



2,166

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment

(751
)


(308
)


(97
)


(1,059
)


(17
)

Gains on sale of mortgage loans

459



252



443



711



741

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities





















(3,382
)

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

23



8



(96
)


31



(112
)

Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

14



13



(28
)


27



59

Gains (losses) on other assets

(128
)


54








(74
)


(635
)

Income on bank owned life insurance

167



164



166



331



330

Other noninterest income

776



800



701



1,576



1,644


Total noninterest income

9,140



9,306



9,610



18,446



15,236


NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries

16,452



17,053



16,364



33,505



33,021

Employee benefits

3,580



3,285



2,860



6,865



5,665

Occupancy of bank premises

2,471



2,625



2,243



5,096



4,825

Furniture and equipment

575



445



548



1,020



1,098

Data processing

2,687



2,717



2,606



5,404



5,531

Marketing and customer relations

1,020



1,144



996



2,164



1,992

Amortization of intangible assets

694



695



710



1,389



1,420

FDIC insurance

551



562



565



1,113



1,125

Loan collection and servicing

360



383



475



743



927

Foreclosed assets

67



5



10



72



59

Other noninterest expense

3,457



3,021



3,132



6,478



6,114


Total noninterest expense

31,914



31,935



30,509



63,849



61,777


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

26,358



25,503



24,953



51,861



45,472


INCOME TAX EXPENSE

7,128



6,428



6,883



13,556



12,144


NET INCOME
$
19,230


$
19,075


$
18,070


$
38,305


$
33,328












EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.61


$
0.60


$
0.57


$
1.21


$
1.05


EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.61


$
0.60


$
0.57


$
1.21


$
1.05


WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

31,510,759



31,584,989



31,579,457



31,547,669



31,621,205



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary




Consolidated Balance Sheets








(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


ASSETS





Cash and due from banks
$
25,563


$
25,005


$
22,604

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

170,179



186,586



172,636

Cash and cash equivalents

195,742



211,591



195,240







Interest-bearing time deposits with banks











520

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

773,206



706,135



669,055

Debt securities held-to-maturity

481,942



490,398



512,549

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value

3,346



3,323



3,228

Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value

2,609



2,629



2,613

Restricted stock, at cost

4,979



5,086



5,086

Loans held for sale

2,316



2,721



858







Loans, before allowance for credit losses

3,348,211



3,461,778



3,385,483

Allowance for credit losses

(41,659
)


(42,111
)


(40,806
)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

3,306,552



3,419,667



3,344,677







Bank owned life insurance

24,320



24,153



24,235

Bank premises and equipment, net

68,523



67,272



65,711

Bank premises held for sale

140



190



317

Foreclosed assets

890



460



320

Goodwill

59,820



59,820



59,820

Intangible assets, net

16,454



17,148



19,262

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

17,768



18,519



18,984

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,614



1,614



1,614

Accrued interest receivable

20,624



22,735



22,425

Other assets

37,553



38,731



59,685


Total assets
$
5,018,398


$
5,092,192


$
5,006,199








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
1,034,387


$
1,065,874


$
1,045,697

Interest-bearing

3,272,144



3,318,716



3,272,996

Total deposits

4,306,531



4,384,590



4,318,693







Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

556



2,698



29,330

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

7,240



7,209



13,734

Subordinated notes

39,593



39,573



39,514

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

52,879



52,864



52,819

Other liabilities

30,702



40,201



42,640


Total liabilities

4,437,501



4,527,135



4,496,730








Stockholders' Equity





Common stock

329



329



328

Surplus

297,479



297,024



296,430

Retained earnings

341,750



329,169



290,386

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(32,739
)


(38,446
)


(54,656
)

Treasury stock at cost

(25,922
)


(23,019
)


(23,019
)


Total stockholders’ equity

580,897



565,057



509,469


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,018,398


$
5,092,192


$
5,006,199


SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

31,495,434



31,631,431



31,559,366





































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary








(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024








LOANS





Commercial and industrial
$
419,430

$
441,261

$
400,276

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

317,475


321,990


289,992

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

907,073


891,022


889,193

Construction and land development

310,252


376,046


365,371

Multi-family

453,812


424,096


429,951

One-to-four family residential

451,197


455,376


484,335

Agricultural and farmland

271,644


292,240


285,822

Municipal, consumer, and other

217,328


259,747


240,543


Total loans
$
3,348,211

$
3,461,778

$
3,385,483




















































































































































(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024








DEPOSITS





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,034,387

$
1,065,874

$
1,045,697

Interest-bearing deposits:





Interest-bearing demand

1,097,086


1,143,677


1,094,797

Money market

831,292


812,146


769,386

Savings

568,971


575,558


582,752

Time

774,795


787,335


796,069

Brokered









29,992


Total interest-bearing deposits

3,272,144


3,318,716


3,272,996


Total deposits
$
4,306,531

$
4,384,590

$
4,318,693


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *




















ASSETS

















Loans
$
3,417,582


$
54,371

6.38
%

$
3,460,906


$
54,537

6.39
%

$
3,374,058


$
53,274

6.35
%

Debt securities

1,217,386



7,891

2.60



1,204,424



7,405

2.49



1,187,795



6,836

2.31

Deposits with banks

160,726



1,544

3.85



120,014



1,065

3.60



211,117



2,570

4.90

Other

12,519



113

3.66



12,677



131

4.19



12,588



144

4.60

Total interest-earning assets

4,808,213


$
63,919

5.33
%


4,798,021


$
63,138

5.34
%


4,785,558


$
62,824

5.28
%

Allowance for credit losses

(42,118
)






(42,061
)






(40,814
)




Noninterest-earning assets

270,580







276,853







283,103






Total assets
$
5,036,675






$
5,032,813






$
5,027,847
























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Liabilities

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand
$
1,125,787


$
1,569

0.56
%

$
1,120,608


$
1,453

0.53
%

$
1,123,592


$
1,429

0.51
%

Money market

813,531



4,463

2.20



807,728



4,397

2.21



788,744



4,670

2.38

Savings

569,193



374

0.26



569,494



370

0.26



592,312



393

0.27

Time

780,536



6,429

3.30



784,099



6,719

3.48



763,507



7,117

3.75

Brokered



























38,213



524

5.51

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,289,047



12,835

1.57



3,281,929



12,939

1.60



3,306,368



14,133

1.72

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,420






0.05



8,754



22

1.02



30,440



129

1.70

Borrowings

7,225



30

1.70



12,890



109

3.41



13,466



121

3.60

Subordinated notes

39,582



469

4.76



39,563



470

4.82



39,504



469

4.78

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

52,871



927

7.03



52,856



890

6.83



52,812



944

7.18

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,390,145


$
14,261

1.69
%


3,395,992


$
14,430

1.72
%


3,442,590


$
15,796

1.85
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,044,539







1,045,733







1,043,614





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

29,486







36,373







39,806






Total liabilities

4,464,170







4,478,098







4,526,010






Stockholders' Equity

572,505







554,715







501,837






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,036,675






$
5,032,813






$
5,027,847























Net interest income/Net interest margin

(1)


$
49,658

4.14
%



$
48,708

4.12
%



$
47,028

3.95
%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(2)



548

0.05





545

0.04





553

0.05

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/


Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(2) (3)


$
50,206

4.19
%



$
49,253

4.16
%



$
47,581

4.00
%

Net interest rate spread

(4)




3.64
%





3.62
%





3.43
%

Net interest-earning assets

(5)
$
1,418,068






$
1,402,029






$
1,342,968





Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.42







1.41







1.39





Cost of total deposits




1.19
%





1.21
%





1.31
%

Cost of funds




1.29






1.32






1.42























____________________________________




* Annualized measure.





(1)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





(2)

On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.





(3)

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





(4)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)

Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary




Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *


Average Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *














ASSETS











Loans
$
3,439,124


$
108,908

6.39
%

$
3,372,640


$
106,294

6.34
%

Debt securities

1,210,941



15,296

2.55



1,200,871



13,637

2.28

Deposits with banks

140,483



2,609

3.75



189,207



4,522

4.81

Other

12,597



244

3.93



12,787



332

5.22

Total interest-earning assets

4,803,145


$
127,057

5.33
%


4,775,505


$
124,785

5.25
%

Allowance for credit losses

(42,089
)






(40,526
)




Noninterest-earning assets

273,193







280,676






Total assets
$
5,034,249






$
5,015,655


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Liabilities











Interest-bearing deposits:











Interest-bearing demand
$
1,123,212


$
3,022

0.54
%

$
1,125,638


$
2,740

0.49
%

Money market

810,645



8,860

2.20



800,714



9,467

2.38

Savings

569,343



744

0.26



601,768



836

0.28

Time

782,307



13,148

3.39



714,003



13,042

3.67

Brokered














60,181



1,641

5.48

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,285,507



25,774

1.58



3,302,304



27,726

1.69

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

5,067



22

0.89



31,448



281

1.80

Borrowings

10,042



139

2.79



13,235



246

3.73

Subordinated notes

39,573



939

4.79



39,494



939

4.78

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

52,864



1,817

6.93



52,804



1,877

7.15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,393,053


$
28,691

1.71
%


3,439,285


$
31,069

1.82
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,045,133







1,040,007





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

32,404







38,457






Total liabilities

4,470,590







4,517,749






Stockholders' Equity

563,659







497,906






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,034,249







5,015,655

















Net interest income/Net interest margin

(1)


$
98,366

4.13
%



$
93,716

3.95
%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(2)



1,093

0.05





1,128

0.04

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/


Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(2) (3)


$
99,459

4.18
%



$
94,844

3.99
%

Net interest rate spread

(4)




3.62
%





3.43
%

Net interest-earning assets

(5)
$
1,410,092






$
1,336,220





Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.42







1.39





Cost of total deposits




1.20
%





1.28
%

Cost of funds




1.30






1.39


____________________________________




(1)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





(2)

On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.





(3)

See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





(4)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)

Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.








































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary








(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024








NONPERFORMING ASSETS





Nonaccrual
$
5,615


$
5,102


$
8,425

Past due 90 days or more, still accruing

9



4



7


Total nonperforming loans

5,624



5,106



8,432

Foreclosed assets

890



460



320


Total nonperforming assets
$
6,514


$
5,566


$
8,752







Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government
$
1,878


$
1,350


$
2,132







Allowance for credit losses
$
41,659


$
42,111


$
40,806

Loans, before allowance for credit losses

3,348,211



3,461,778



3,385,483








CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses

1.24
%


1.22
%


1.21
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

741.92



825.38



484.34

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

740.74



824.74



483.94

Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses

0.17



0.15



0.25

Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses

0.17



0.15



0.25

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.13



0.11



0.17

Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets

0.19



0.16



0.26

































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Beginning balance
$
42,111


$
42,044


$
40,815


$
42,044


$
40,048

Provision for credit losses

595



496



677



1,091



1,237

Charge-offs

(1,252
)


(665
)


(870
)


(1,917
)


(1,097
)

Recoveries

205



236



184



441



618


Ending balance
$
41,659


$
42,111


$
40,806


$
41,659


$
40,806











Net charge-offs
$
1,047


$
429


$
686


$
1,476


$
479

Average loans

3,417,582



3,460,906



3,374,058



3,439,124



3,372,640











Net charge-offs to average loans *

0.12
%


0.05
%


0.08
%


0.09
%


0.03
%






















____________________________________




* Annualized measure.

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025



2024












PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Loans
$
595


$
496

$
677

$
1,091

$
1,237

Unfunded lending-related commitments

(69
)


80


499


11


466


Total provision for credit losses
$
526


$
576

$
1,176

$
1,102

$
1,703



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets










































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024












Net income

$
19,230


$
19,075


$
18,070


$
38,305


$
33,328

Less: adjustments










Gains (losses) on closed branch premises


(50
)


59








9



(635
)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






















(3,382
)

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment


(751
)


(308
)


(97
)


(1,059
)


(17
)

Total adjustments


(801
)


(249
)


(97
)


(1,050
)


(4,034
)

Tax effect of adjustments

(1)


228



71



28



299



1,150

Total adjustments after tax effect


(573
)


(178
)


(69
)


(751
)


(2,884
)


Adjusted net income

$
19,803


$
19,253


$
18,139


$
39,056


$
36,212












Average assets

$
5,036,675


$
5,032,813


$
5,027,847


$
5,034,249


$
5,015,655












Return on average assets *


1.53
%


1.54
%


1.45
%


1.53
%


1.34
%

Adjusted return on average assets *


1.58



1.55



1.45



1.56



1.45























____________________________________




* Annualized measure.





(1)

Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.










Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted















































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025



2024













Numerator:










Net income

$
19,230

$
19,075

$
18,070

$
38,305

$
33,328












Adjusted net income

$
19,803

$
19,253

$
18,139

$
39,056

$
36,212













Denominator:










Weighted average common shares outstanding


31,510,759


31,584,989


31,579,457


31,547,669


31,621,205

Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units


77,782


126,682


87,354


102,097


113,794

Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares


31,588,541


31,711,671


31,666,811


31,649,766


31,734,999













Earnings per share - basic

$
0.61

$
0.60

$
0.57

$
1.21

$
1.05


Earnings per share - diluted

$
0.61

$
0.60

$
0.57

$
1.21

$
1.05













Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$
0.63

$
0.61

$
0.57

$
1.24

$
1.15


Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$
0.63

$
0.61

$
0.57

$
1.23

$
1.14



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),




Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024












Net interest income

$
49,658


$
48,708


$
47,028


$
98,366


$
93,716

Noninterest income


9,140



9,306



9,610



18,446



15,236

Noninterest expense


(31,914
)


(31,935
)


(30,509
)


(63,849
)


(61,777
)


Pre-provision net revenue


26,884



26,079



26,129



52,963



47,175

Less: adjustments










Gains (losses) on closed branch premises


(50
)


59








9



(635
)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






















(3,382
)

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment


(751
)


(308
)


(97
)


(1,059
)


(17
)

Total adjustments


(801
)


(249
)


(97
)


(1,050
)


(4,034
)


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue

$
27,685


$
26,328


$
26,226


$
54,013


$
51,209












Pre-provision net revenue

$
26,884


$
26,079


$
26,129


$
52,963


$
47,175

Less: net charge-offs


1,047



429



686



1,476



479


Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs

$
25,837


$
25,650


$
25,443


$
51,487


$
46,696












Adjusted pre-provision net revenue

$
27,685


$
26,328


$
26,226


$
54,013


$
51,209

Less: net charge-offs


1,047



429



686



1,476



479


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs

$
26,638


$
25,899


$
25,540


$
52,537


$
50,730
































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)



























































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)










Net interest income

$
49,658


$
48,708


$
47,028


$
98,366


$
93,716

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)


548



545



553



1,093



1,128

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

$
50,206


$
49,253


$
47,581


$
99,459


$
94,844













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)










Net interest margin *


4.14
%


4.12
%


3.95
%


4.13
%


3.95
%

Tax-equivalent adjustment *

(1)


0.05



0.04



0.05



0.05



0.04

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *

(1)


4.19
%


4.16
%


4.00
%


4.18
%


3.99
%












Average interest-earning assets

$
4,808,213


$
4,798,021


$
4,785,558


$
4,803,145


$
4,775,505























____________________________________




* Annualized measure.





(1)

On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.








Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)






























































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30,


(dollars in thousands)


June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024



2025




2024












Total noninterest expense

$
31,914


$
31,935


$
30,509


$
63,849


$
61,777

Less: amortization of intangible assets


694



695



710



1,389



1,420


Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets

$
31,220


$
31,240


$
29,799


$
62,460


$
60,357












Net interest income

$
49,658


$
48,708


$
47,028


$
98,366


$
93,716

Total noninterest income


9,140



9,306



9,610



18,446



15,236


Operating revenue


58,798



58,014



56,638



116,812



108,952

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)


548



545



553



1,093



1,128