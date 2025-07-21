HBT Financial, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Earnings with Net Income of $19.2 Million

HBT Financial reported Q2 2025 net income of $19.2 million, highlighting strong profitability and stable asset quality metrics.

HBT Financial, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, marking an improvement from prior quarters. Key metrics included a return on average assets of 1.53% and a return on average tangible common equity of 15.55%. Adjusted net income rose to $19.8 million, with an adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, driven by a 5.2% increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue. Asset quality remained robust, with nonperforming assets at only 0.13% of total assets, while net charge-offs increased slightly. Additionally, net interest margin improved to 4.14%. Despite a seasonal decrease in loans, the company anticipates loan growth in the upcoming quarter, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid capital ratios, positioning it well for future opportunities.

Net income increased to $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $18.1 million a year ago, demonstrating consistent earnings growth.

Adjusted net income rose to $19.8 million with earnings per diluted share of $0.63, reflecting strong underlying operational performance.

Asset quality remained robust with nonperforming assets at just 0.13% of total assets, indicating effective risk management.

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.59 to $16.02, representing a 3.8% quarterly growth and a 17.4% year-over-year growth, enhancing shareholder value.

Decrease in loans outstanding of $113.6 million compared to the previous quarter, primarily attributed to seasonal paydowns and higher payoffs in several portfolios.

Net charge-offs increased to $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million and 0.05% of average loans in the previous quarter.

Decrease in noninterest income by 1.8% from the prior quarter and 4.9% from the same quarter last year, primarily due to negative adjustments in mortgage servicing rights fair value.

What were HBT Financial's net income results for Q2 2025?

HBT Financial reported a net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did the asset quality perform in the second quarter?

Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets at just 0.13% of total assets in Q2 2025.

What was the adjusted net income for HBT Financial?

The adjusted net income for HBT Financial was $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q2 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 4.14%, up 2 basis points from Q1 2025.

What is HBT Financial's outlook for loan growth?

HBT Financial expects loan growth to return in Q3 2025 due to higher loan pipelines and fewer payoffs.

Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.53%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.47%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)







of 15.55%











Adjusted net income







of $19.8 million; or $0.63 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA







of 1.58%; adjusted ROAE







of 13.87%; and adjusted ROATCE







of 16.02%











Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.13% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.12%, on an annualized basis











Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 4.14% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)







(1)







increased 3 basis points to 4.19%









BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024.





J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “During the second quarter of 2025, our team continued to deliver consistently strong earnings with adjusted net income



of $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share. This was driven by an increase in adjusted pre-provision net revenue



of 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted ROAA



was 1.58% and adjusted ROATCE



was 16.02% for the second quarter while our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis



increased 3 basis points to 4.19%. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates resulted in a $0.59 increase in our tangible book value per share



to $16.02, an increase of 3.8% for the quarter and 17.4% over the last 12 months.





Our balance sheet remains strong as all capital ratios increased during the quarter and asset quality remained stable with nonperforming assets to total assets of only 0.13%. We saw a decrease in loans during the quarter as seasonal paydowns on grain elevator lines of credit caused a decrease in commercial and industrial loans and a higher amount of property sales caused higher payoffs in several other portfolios. We expect to see loan growth return in the third quarter of 2025 due to higher loan pipelines at the end of the second quarter than at the end of the first quarter and fewer payoffs projected.





Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic and interest rate environments. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise.”







See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.









Adjusted Net Income







In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.8 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).







Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million, an increase of 2.0% from $48.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities and lower funding costs which were partially offset by a decrease in average loan balances.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 5.6% from $47.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, improved yields on debt securities, and higher average loan balances. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.





Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.14%, compared to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2025, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.19%, compared to 4.16% for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to improved yields on debt securities, which increased 11 basis points to 2.60%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 3 basis points to 1.29%.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 19 basis points from 3.95% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



increased 19 basis points from 4.00%. The increase was primarily attributable to lower funding costs, higher yields on interest-earning assets, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. The increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 4 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.







See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.













Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.1 million, a 1.8% decrease from $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results. Partially offsetting this decrease were seasonal increases in card income of $0.2 million and gains on sale of mortgage loans of $0.2 million.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income decreased 4.9% from $9.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the MSR fair value adjustment, with a $0.8 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2025 results compared to a $0.1 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the second quarter 2024 results. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $0.2 million increase in wealth management fees.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, nearly unchanged from the first quarter of 2025. A $0.6 million decrease in salaries expense, which was impacted by seasonal variations in vacation accruals, was largely offset by a $0.4 million increase in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs.





Relative to the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 4.6% from $30.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by higher medical benefit costs, a $0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense, and a $0.2 million increase in bank occupancy expense, primarily due to planned building maintenance and upgrades.







Taxes







During the second quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate increased to 27.0% when compared to 25.2% during the first quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily related to $0.3 million of additional tax expense related to the nonrecurring reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income, in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge during the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the first quarter of 2025 included a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter.







Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.35 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.39 billion at June 30, 2024. The $113.6 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to $72.0 million of paydowns from property sales, a seasonal reduction of $25.1 million in grain elevator lines of credit included in the commercial and industrial segment, and additional payoffs across other segments. These reductions were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations to existing customers. Additionally, increases in the multi-family and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were primarily due to completed projects being moved out of the construction and land development category.







Deposits







Total deposits were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, and $4.32 billion at June 30, 2024. The $78.1 million decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher outflows for tax payments by depositors and lower balances maintained in existing retail accounts which were partially offset by higher public funds balances.







Asset Quality







Nonperforming assets totaled $6.5 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared with $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $8.8 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.6 million of nonperforming loans held as of June 30, 2025, $1.9 million were either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.9 million increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to higher nonperforming loan balances in the commercial and industrial and the construction and land development segments.





The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.0 million increase in required reserves driven by changes in the economic forecast; a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $1.2 million decrease in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.1 million decrease in specific reserves.





The Company had net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024. Charge-offs during second quarter of 2025 were primarily recognized in the commercial and industrial and one-to-four family residential segments.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.24% of total loans and 741% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025.







Capital







As of June 30, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:



















June 30, 2025













For Capital









Adequacy Purposes









With Capital









Conservation Buffer



































Total capital to risk-weighted assets









17.74





%









10.50





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









15.60













8.50













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









14.26













7.00













Tier 1 leverage ratio









11.86













4.00













































The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets



increased to 10.21% as of June 30, 2025, from 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, and tangible book value per share



increased by $0.59 to $16.02 as of June 30, 2025, when compared to March 31, 2025.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 135,997 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.30 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $12.1 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.







See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.













About HBT Financial, Inc.







HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.3 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.







Forward-Looking Statements







Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to bank failures; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including our third-party vendors, which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary













































As of or for the Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024















Interest and dividend income









$





63,919













$





63,138













$





62,824













$





127,057













$





124,785













Interest expense













14,261

















14,430

















15,796

















28,691

















31,069













Net interest income













49,658

















48,708

















47,028

















98,366

















93,716













Provision for credit losses













526

















576

















1,176

















1,102

















1,703













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













49,132

















48,132

















45,852

















97,264

















92,013













Noninterest income













9,140

















9,306

















9,610

















18,446

















15,236













Noninterest expense













31,914

















31,935

















30,509

















63,849

















61,777













Income before income tax expense













26,358

















25,503

















24,953

















51,861

















45,472













Income tax expense













7,128

















6,428

















6,883

















13,556

















12,144













Net income









$





19,230













$





19,075













$





18,070













$





38,305













$





33,328





























































Earnings per share - diluted









$





0.61













$





0.60













$





0.57













$





1.21













$





1.05





























































$





19,803













$





19,253













$





18,139













$





39,056













$





36,212













0.63

















0.61

















0.57

















1.23

















1.14





























































Book value per share









$





18.44













$





17.86













$





16.14





























16.02

















15.43

















13.64













































































Shares of common stock outstanding













31,495,434

















31,631,431

















31,559,366





























Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares













31,588,541

















31,711,671

















31,666,811

















31,649,766

















31,734,999































































SUMMARY RATIOS



















































Net interest margin *













4.14





%













4.12





%













3.95





%













4.13





%













3.95





%









4.19

















4.16

















4.00

















4.18

















3.99





























































Efficiency ratio













53.10





%













53.85





%













52.61





%













53.47





%













55.40





%









52.61

















53.35

















52.10

















52.97

















54.83





























































Loan to deposit ratio













77.75





%













78.95





%













78.39





%









































































Return on average assets *













1.53





%













1.54





%













1.45





%













1.53





%













1.34





%









Return on average stockholders' equity *













13.47

















13.95

















14.48

















13.70

















13.46













15.55

















16.20

















17.21

















15.87

















16.03





























































1.58





%













1.55





%













1.45





%













1.56





%













1.45





%









13.87

















14.08

















14.54

















13.97

















14.63













16.02

















16.36

















17.27

















16.18

















17.42































































CAPITAL



















































Total capital to risk-weighted assets













17.74





%













16.85





%













16.01





%

























Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













15.60

















14.77

















13.98





























Common equity tier 1 capital ratio













14.26

















13.48

















12.66





























Tier 1 leverage ratio













11.86

















11.64

















10.83





























Total stockholders' equity to total assets













11.58

















11.10

















10.18





























10.21

















9.73

















8.74















































































ASSET QUALITY



















































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *













0.12





%













0.05





%













0.08





%













0.09





%













0.03





%









Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses













1.24

















1.22

















1.21





























Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses













0.17

















0.15

















0.25





























Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.13

















0.11

















0.17





































































































See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.











On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.













HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









Consolidated Statements of Income

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024

















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















































Loans, including fees:













































Taxable





$





53,156













$





53,369













$





52,177













$





106,525













$





104,103













Federally tax exempt









1,215

















1,168

















1,097

















2,383

















2,191













Debt securities:













































Taxable









7,434

















6,936

















6,315

















14,370

















12,519













Federally tax exempt









457

















469

















521

















926

















1,118













Interest-bearing deposits in bank









1,544

















1,065

















2,570

















2,609

















4,522













Other interest and dividend income









113

















131

















144

















244

















332















Total interest and dividend income











63,919

















63,138

















62,824

















127,057

















124,785















INTEREST EXPENSE















































Deposits









12,835

















12,939

















14,133

















25,774

















27,726













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









—

















22

















129

















22

















281













Borrowings









30

















109

















121

















139

















246













Subordinated notes









469

















470

















469

















939

















939













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









927

















890

















944

















1,817

















1,877















Total interest expense











14,261

















14,430

















15,796

















28,691

















31,069















Net interest income











49,658

















48,708

















47,028

















98,366

















93,716















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











526

















576

















1,176

















1,102

















1,703















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











49,132

















48,132

















45,852

















97,264

















92,013















NONINTEREST INCOME















































Card income









2,797

















2,548

















2,885

















5,345

















5,501













Wealth management fees









2,826

















2,841

















2,623

















5,667

















5,170













Service charges on deposit accounts









1,915

















1,944

















1,902

















3,859

















3,771













Mortgage servicing









1,042

















990

















1,111

















2,032

















2,166













Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment









(751





)













(308





)













(97





)













(1,059





)













(17





)









Gains on sale of mortgage loans









459

















252

















443

















711

















741













Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities









—

















—

















—

















—

















(3,382





)









Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities









23

















8

















(96





)













31

















(112





)









Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets









14

















13

















(28





)













27

















59













Gains (losses) on other assets









(128





)













54

















—

















(74





)













(635





)









Income on bank owned life insurance









167

















164

















166

















331

















330













Other noninterest income









776

















800

















701

















1,576

















1,644















Total noninterest income











9,140

















9,306

















9,610

















18,446

















15,236















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















































Salaries









16,452

















17,053

















16,364

















33,505

















33,021













Employee benefits









3,580

















3,285

















2,860

















6,865

















5,665













Occupancy of bank premises









2,471

















2,625

















2,243

















5,096

















4,825













Furniture and equipment









575

















445

















548

















1,020

















1,098













Data processing









2,687

















2,717

















2,606

















5,404

















5,531













Marketing and customer relations









1,020

















1,144

















996

















2,164

















1,992













Amortization of intangible assets









694

















695

















710

















1,389

















1,420













FDIC insurance









551

















562

















565

















1,113

















1,125













Loan collection and servicing









360

















383

















475

















743

















927













Foreclosed assets









67

















5

















10

















72

















59













Other noninterest expense









3,457

















3,021

















3,132

















6,478

















6,114















Total noninterest expense











31,914

















31,935

















30,509

















63,849

















61,777















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE











26,358

















25,503

















24,953

















51,861

















45,472















INCOME TAX EXPENSE











7,128

















6,428

















6,883

















13,556

















12,144















NET INCOME







$





19,230













$





19,075













$





18,070













$





38,305













$





33,328



























































EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC







$





0.61













$





0.60













$





0.57













$





1.21













$





1.05















EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED







$





0.61













$





0.60













$





0.57













$





1.21













$





1.05















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











31,510,759

















31,584,989

















31,579,457

















31,547,669

















31,621,205















































































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













ASSETS































Cash and due from banks





$





25,563













$





25,005













$





22,604













Interest-bearing deposits with banks









170,179

















186,586

















172,636













Cash and cash equivalents









195,742

















211,591

















195,240









































Interest-bearing time deposits with banks









—

















—

















520













Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value









773,206

















706,135

















669,055













Debt securities held-to-maturity









481,942

















490,398

















512,549













Equity securities with readily determinable fair value









3,346

















3,323

















3,228













Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value









2,609

















2,629

















2,613













Restricted stock, at cost









4,979

















5,086

















5,086













Loans held for sale









2,316

















2,721

















858









































Loans, before allowance for credit losses









3,348,211

















3,461,778

















3,385,483













Allowance for credit losses









(41,659





)













(42,111





)













(40,806





)









Loans, net of allowance for credit losses









3,306,552

















3,419,667

















3,344,677









































Bank owned life insurance









24,320

















24,153

















24,235













Bank premises and equipment, net









68,523

















67,272

















65,711













Bank premises held for sale









140

















190

















317













Foreclosed assets









890

















460

















320













Goodwill









59,820

















59,820

















59,820













Intangible assets, net









16,454

















17,148

















19,262













Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value









17,768

















18,519

















18,984













Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries









1,614

















1,614

















1,614













Accrued interest receivable









20,624

















22,735

















22,425













Other assets









37,553

















38,731

















59,685















Total assets







$





5,018,398













$





5,092,192













$





5,006,199











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





1,034,387













$





1,065,874













$





1,045,697













Interest-bearing









3,272,144

















3,318,716

















3,272,996













Total deposits









4,306,531

















4,384,590

















4,318,693









































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









556

















2,698

















29,330













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









7,240

















7,209

















13,734













Subordinated notes









39,593

















39,573

















39,514













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









52,879

















52,864

















52,819













Other liabilities









30,702

















40,201

















42,640















Total liabilities











4,437,501

















4,527,135

















4,496,730











































Stockholders' Equity































Common stock









329

















329

















328













Surplus









297,479

















297,024

















296,430













Retained earnings









341,750

















329,169

















290,386













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(32,739





)













(38,446





)













(54,656





)









Treasury stock at cost









(25,922





)













(23,019





)













(23,019





)











Total stockholders’ equity











580,897

















565,057

















509,469















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,018,398













$





5,092,192













$





5,006,199















SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











31,495,434

















31,631,431

















31,559,366















































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









































(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024









































LOANS































Commercial and industrial





$





419,430









$





441,261









$





400,276









Commercial real estate - owner occupied









317,475













321,990













289,992









Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









907,073













891,022













889,193









Construction and land development









310,252













376,046













365,371









Multi-family









453,812













424,096













429,951









One-to-four family residential









451,197













455,376













484,335









Agricultural and farmland









271,644













292,240













285,822









Municipal, consumer, and other









217,328













259,747













240,543











Total loans







$





3,348,211









$





3,461,778









$





3,385,483































































(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024









































DEPOSITS































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





1,034,387









$





1,065,874









$





1,045,697









Interest-bearing deposits:





























Interest-bearing demand









1,097,086













1,143,677













1,094,797









Money market









831,292













812,146













769,386









Savings









568,971













575,558













582,752









Time









774,795













787,335













796,069









Brokered









—













—













29,992











Total interest-bearing deposits











3,272,144













3,318,716













3,272,996











Total deposits







$





4,306,531









$





4,384,590









$





4,318,693































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary





























Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Average Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *













Average Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *













Average Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *

























































































ASSETS















































































Loans





$





3,417,582













$





54,371









6.38





%









$





3,460,906













$





54,537









6.39





%









$





3,374,058













$





53,274









6.35





%









Debt securities









1,217,386

















7,891









2.60

















1,204,424

















7,405









2.49

















1,187,795

















6,836









2.31













Deposits with banks









160,726

















1,544









3.85

















120,014

















1,065









3.60

















211,117

















2,570









4.90













Other









12,519

















113









3.66

















12,677

















131









4.19

















12,588

















144









4.60













Total interest-earning assets









4,808,213













$





63,919









5.33





%













4,798,021













$





63,138









5.34





%













4,785,558













$





62,824









5.28





%









Allowance for credit losses









(42,118





)





























(42,061





)





























(40,814





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









270,580

































276,853

































283,103































Total assets







$





5,036,675





























$





5,032,813





























$





5,027,847











































































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































































Liabilities















































































Interest-bearing deposits:













































































Interest-bearing demand





$





1,125,787













$





1,569









0.56





%









$





1,120,608













$





1,453









0.53





%









$





1,123,592













$





1,429









0.51





%









Money market









813,531

















4,463









2.20

















807,728

















4,397









2.21

















788,744

















4,670









2.38













Savings









569,193

















374









0.26

















569,494

















370









0.26

















592,312

















393









0.27













Time









780,536

















6,429









3.30

















784,099

















6,719









3.48

















763,507

















7,117









3.75













Brokered









—

















—









—

















—

















—









—

















38,213

















524









5.51













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,289,047

















12,835









1.57

















3,281,929

















12,939









1.60

















3,306,368

















14,133









1.72













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









1,420

















—









0.05

















8,754

















22









1.02

















30,440

















129









1.70













Borrowings









7,225

















30









1.70

















12,890

















109









3.41

















13,466

















121









3.60













Subordinated notes









39,582

















469









4.76

















39,563

















470









4.82

















39,504

















469









4.78













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









52,871

















927









7.03

















52,856

















890









6.83

















52,812

















944









7.18













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,390,145













$





14,261









1.69





%













3,395,992













$





14,430









1.72





%













3,442,590













$





15,796









1.85





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,044,539

































1,045,733

































1,043,614





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









29,486

































36,373

































39,806































Total liabilities











4,464,170

































4,478,098

































4,526,010































Stockholders' Equity











572,505

































554,715

































501,837































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,036,675





























$





5,032,813





























$





5,027,847









































































































$





49,658









4.14





%

















$





48,708









4.12





%

















$





47,028









3.95





%









548









0.05

























545









0.04

























553









0.05













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



(2) (3)















$





50,206









4.19





%

















$





49,253









4.16





%

















$





47,581









4.00





%









3.64





%

























3.62





%

























3.43





%









$





1,418,068





























$





1,402,029





























$





1,342,968





























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









1.42

































1.41

































1.39





























Cost of total deposits





















1.19





%

























1.21





%

























1.31





%









Cost of funds





















1.29





























1.32





























1.42





































































































Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.











See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.











Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.













HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

























Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Average Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *













Average Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *

































































ASSETS























































Loans





$





3,439,124













$





108,908









6.39





%









$





3,372,640













$





106,294









6.34





%









Debt securities









1,210,941

















15,296









2.55

















1,200,871

















13,637









2.28













Deposits with banks









140,483

















2,609









3.75

















189,207

















4,522









4.81













Other









12,597

















244









3.93

















12,787

















332









5.22













Total interest-earning assets









4,803,145













$





127,057









5.33





%













4,775,505













$





124,785









5.25





%









Allowance for credit losses









(42,089





)





























(40,526





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









273,193

































280,676































Total assets







$





5,034,249





























$





5,015,655



















































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























































Liabilities























































Interest-bearing deposits:





















































Interest-bearing demand





$





1,123,212













$





3,022









0.54





%









$





1,125,638













$





2,740









0.49





%









Money market









810,645

















8,860









2.20

















800,714

















9,467









2.38













Savings









569,343

















744









0.26

















601,768

















836









0.28













Time









782,307

















13,148









3.39

















714,003

















13,042









3.67













Brokered









—

















—









—

















60,181

















1,641









5.48













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,285,507

















25,774









1.58

















3,302,304

















27,726









1.69













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









5,067

















22









0.89

















31,448

















281









1.80













Borrowings









10,042

















139









2.79

















13,235

















246









3.73













Subordinated notes









39,573

















939









4.79

















39,494

















939









4.78













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









52,864

















1,817









6.93

















52,804

















1,877









7.15













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,393,053













$





28,691









1.71





%













3,439,285













$





31,069









1.82





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,045,133

































1,040,007





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









32,404

































38,457































Total liabilities











4,470,590

































4,517,749































Stockholders' Equity











563,659

































497,906































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,034,249

































5,015,655

















































































Net interest income/Net interest margin



(1)















$





98,366









4.13





%

















$





93,716









3.95





%









Tax-equivalent adjustment



(2)



















1,093









0.05

























1,128









0.04













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



(2) (3)















$





99,459









4.18





%

















$





94,844









3.99





%









Net interest rate spread



(4)























3.62





%

























3.43





%









Net interest-earning assets



(5)







$





1,410,092





























$





1,336,220





























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









1.42

































1.39





























Cost of total deposits





















1.20





%

























1.28





%









Cost of funds





















1.30





























1.39













Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.











See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.











Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.













HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









































(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024









































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual





$





5,615













$





5,102













$





8,425













Past due 90 days or more, still accruing









9

















4

















7















Total nonperforming loans











5,624

















5,106

















8,432













Foreclosed assets









890

















460

















320















Total nonperforming assets







$





6,514













$





5,566













$





8,752









































Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government





$





1,878













$





1,350













$





2,132









































Allowance for credit losses





$





41,659













$





42,111













$





40,806













Loans, before allowance for credit losses









3,348,211

















3,461,778

















3,385,483











































CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS































Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses









1.24





%













1.22





%













1.21





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans









741.92

















825.38

















484.34













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









740.74

















824.74

















483.94













Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses









0.17

















0.15

















0.25













Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses









0.17

















0.15

















0.25













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.13

















0.11

















0.17













Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets









0.19

















0.16

















0.26



















































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024





























































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES















































Beginning balance





$





42,111













$





42,044













$





40,815













$





42,044













$





40,048













Provision for credit losses









595

















496

















677

















1,091

















1,237













Charge-offs









(1,252





)













(665





)













(870





)













(1,917





)













(1,097





)









Recoveries









205

















236

















184

















441

















618















Ending balance







$





41,659













$





42,111













$





40,806













$





41,659













$





40,806

























































Net charge-offs





$





1,047













$





429













$





686













$





1,476













$





479













Average loans









3,417,582

















3,460,906

















3,374,058

















3,439,124

















3,372,640

























































Net charge-offs to average loans *









0.12





%













0.05





%













0.08





%













0.09





%













0.03





%





























































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025

















2024

























































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















































Loans





$





595













$





496









$





677









$





1,091









$





1,237









Unfunded lending-related commitments









(69





)













80













499













11













466











Total provision for credit losses







$





526













$





576









$





1,176









$





1,102









$





1,703



























































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024































































Net income









$





19,230













$





19,075













$





18,070













$





38,305













$





33,328













Less: adjustments

















































Gains (losses) on closed branch premises













(50





)













59

















—

















9

















(635





)









Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities













—

















—

















—

















—

















(3,382





)









Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment













(751





)













(308





)













(97





)













(1,059





)













(17





)









Total adjustments













(801





)













(249





)













(97





)













(1,050





)













(4,034





)









Tax effect of adjustments



(1)















228

















71

















28

















299

















1,150













Total adjustments after tax effect













(573





)













(178





)













(69





)













(751





)













(2,884





)











Adjusted net income











$





19,803













$





19,253













$





18,139













$





39,056













$





36,212





























































Average assets









$





5,036,675













$





5,032,813













$





5,027,847













$





5,034,249













$





5,015,655





























































Return on average assets *













1.53





%













1.54





%













1.45





%













1.53





%













1.34





%









Adjusted return on average assets *













1.58

















1.55

















1.45

















1.56

















1.45





































































































Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025

















2024





























































Numerator:



















































Net income









$





19,230









$





19,075









$





18,070









$





38,305









$





33,328

























































Adjusted net income









$





19,803









$





19,253









$





18,139









$





39,056









$





36,212



























































Denominator:



















































Weighted average common shares outstanding













31,510,759













31,584,989













31,579,457













31,547,669













31,621,205









Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units













77,782













126,682













87,354













102,097













113,794









Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares













31,588,541













31,711,671













31,666,811













31,649,766













31,734,999



























































Earnings per share - basic











$





0.61









$





0.60









$





0.57









$





1.21









$





1.05











Earnings per share - diluted











$





0.61









$





0.60









$





0.57









$





1.21









$





1.05



























































Adjusted earnings per share - basic











$





0.63









$





0.61









$





0.57









$





1.24









$





1.15











Adjusted earnings per share - diluted











$





0.63









$





0.61









$





0.57









$





1.23









$





1.14



























































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),









Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024































































Net interest income









$





49,658













$





48,708













$





47,028













$





98,366













$





93,716













Noninterest income













9,140

















9,306

















9,610

















18,446

















15,236













Noninterest expense













(31,914





)













(31,935





)













(30,509





)













(63,849





)













(61,777





)











Pre-provision net revenue















26,884

















26,079

















26,129

















52,963

















47,175













Less: adjustments

















































Gains (losses) on closed branch premises













(50





)













59

















—

















9

















(635





)









Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities













—

















—

















—

















—

















(3,382





)









Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment













(751





)













(308





)













(97





)













(1,059





)













(17





)









Total adjustments













(801





)













(249





)













(97





)













(1,050





)













(4,034





)











Adjusted pre-provision net revenue











$





27,685













$





26,328













$





26,226













$





54,013













$





51,209





























































Pre-provision net revenue









$





26,884













$





26,079













$





26,129













$





52,963













$





47,175













Less: net charge-offs













1,047

















429

















686

















1,476

















479















Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs











$





25,837













$





25,650













$





25,443













$





51,487













$





46,696





























































Adjusted pre-provision net revenue









$





27,685













$





26,328













$





26,226













$





54,013













$





51,209













Less: net charge-offs













1,047

















429

















686

















1,476

















479















Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs











$





26,638













$





25,899













$





25,540













$





52,537













$





50,730



















































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended June 30,













(dollars in thousands)













June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024

















2025





















2024

































































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)



















































Net interest income









$





49,658













$





48,708













$





47,028













$





98,366













$





93,716













Tax-equivalent adjustment



548

















545

















553

















1,093

















1,128













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)



$





50,206













$





49,253













$





47,581













$





99,459













$





94,844































































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



















































Net interest margin *













4.14





%













4.12





%













3.95





%













4.13





%













3.95





%









0.05

















0.04

















0.05

















0.05

















0.04













4.19





%













4.16





%













4.00





%













4.18





%













3.99





%

























































Average interest-earning assets









$





4,808,213













$





4,798,021













$





4,785,558













$





4,803,145













$





4,775,505





































































































On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)















