HBT Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with $19.1 Million Net Income and Strong Asset Quality

April 21, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

HBT Financial reported Q1 2025 net income of $19.1 million, with strong asset quality and increased net interest margin.

Quiver AI Summary

HBT Financial, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, reflecting a solid return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.54% and return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 13.95%. Adjusted figures showed an adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 per share, with robust asset quality as nonperforming assets accounted for just 0.11% of total assets. The company's net interest margin increased to 4.12%, up 16 basis points from the previous quarter, driven by higher yields on loans and securities against lower deposit costs. Despite some challenges in the economic environment, HBT Financial's CEO expressed confidence in the company's strong profitability, credit discipline, and balance sheet, positioning it well for future opportunities. The report highlights a slight increase in total loans and deposits along with improved capital ratios.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was reported at $19.1 million, representing a significant increase compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Asset quality remained exceptional, with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 0.11% from 0.20% year-over-year.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $15.43, marking a 17.0% rise over the past year.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.12%, up from 3.94% in the previous year, indicating stronger profitability from loan activities.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased from $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a weakening performance compared to the previous quarter.
  • Noninterest income fell by 20% from the previous quarter, primarily due to negative adjustments to mortgage servicing rights and decreased wealth management fees, which could signal potential weaknesses in service offerings.
  • The company's nonperforming loans to loans ratio increased from 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about loan quality and credit risk management amidst ongoing economic uncertainty.

FAQ

What were HBT Financial's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

HBT Financial reported a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did HBT Financial perform in terms of return on assets and equity?

The company recorded a return on average assets of 1.54% and a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.95% for Q1 2025.

What was the status of HBT Financial's asset quality?

HBT Financial maintained exceptional asset quality with nonperforming assets at just 0.11% of total assets.

How did net interest margin change for HBT Financial?

The net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 4.12% in Q1 2025, compared to Q4 2024.

What were the trends in HBT Financial's loans and deposits?

Total loans were $3.46 billion and total deposits were $4.38 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HBT Insider Trading Activity

$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062.
  • PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 332,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,278,092
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 324,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,111,127
  • BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 54,141 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,185,687
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 45,857 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,004,268
  • STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 32,900 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,510
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 32,146 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $703,997
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 29,200 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $639,480

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter Highlights






  • Net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.54%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.95%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)



    (1)



    of 16.20%




  • Adjusted net income



    (1)



    of $19.3 million; or $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA



    (1)



    of 1.55%; adjusted ROAE



    (1)



    of 14.08%; and adjusted ROATCE



    (1)



    of 16.36%




  • Asset quality remained exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%, on an annualized basis




  • Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



    (1)



    increased 15 basis point to 4.16%




BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $15.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024.



J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We are off to a great start in 2025 with strong first quarter results. Despite the economic outlook recently becoming more uncertain, leading to interest rate volatility and stock market declines, we still believe that 2025 will be a solid year for HBT. Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic environments.



We continued to report solid profitability with adjusted net income

(1)

of $19.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, an adjusted ROAA

(1)

of 1.55% and an adjusted ROATCE

(1)

of 16.36%. Our net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis

(1


)

increased by 15 basis points, with 5 basis points of that increase related to higher nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees, as average loan balances were higher, loans and securities continued to reprice higher, and deposits repriced lower. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates, resulted in a $0.63 increase in our tangible book value per share

(1)

to $15.43. Tangible book value per share increased by 4.3% for the quarter and 17.0% over the last year.



Our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the quarter and asset quality improving with nonperforming assets to total assets declining to only 0.11%. Loans at quarter-end were down only slightly while average loans for the quarter were up 2.2%. Deposits were up 1.5% at quarter-end and average deposits for the quarter were up 1.1%. Deposit growth was aided by moving most of our repurchase agreements into interest-bearing demand deposits. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise and markets stabilize.”


____________________________________


(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.




Adjusted Net Income



In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).




Net Interest Income and


Net Interest Margin



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $48.7 million, an increase of 2.8% from $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on loans and debt securities. Additionally, a $0.6 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 4.3% from $46.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on debt securities. Also contributing was a $0.7 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees.



Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.12%, compared to 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.16%, compared to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased 9 basis points to 5.34%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 7 basis points to 1.32%. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 5 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.94% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

increased 17 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, a decrease in funding costs, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 6 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.


____________________________________


(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.3 million, a 20.0% decrease from $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results. Further contributing to the decrease was a $0.3 million decrease in wealth management fees, primarily driven by a seasonal decrease in farm management income, a $0.3 million decrease in income on bank owned life insurance, primarily due to the absence of a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds included in the fourth quarter 2024 results, and a $0.2 million decrease in card income. Partially offsetting these decreases was the absence of a $0.3 million realized loss on sale of debt securities included in the fourth quarter 2024 results.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 65.4% from $5.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of $3.4 million in realized losses on the sale of debt securities included in the first quarter 2024 results.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, a 3.3% increase from $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in salaries expense, primarily driven by seasonal variations in vacation accruals and annual merit increases which took effect in early March, and a $0.6 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily attributable to higher medical benefit costs. Partially offsetting these increases were a $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million decrease in data processing expense.



Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $31.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by increased medical benefit costs, and a $0.4 million increase in salaries expense. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.2 million decrease in data processing expense.




Income


Taxes



During the first quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate decreased to 25.2% when compared to 26.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily related to a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, we expect to recognize an additional $0.3 million of tax expense related to the reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge.




Loan


Portfolio



Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.35 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 were nearly unchanged when compared to December 31, 2024 with a $23.2 million increase in grain elevator lines of credit in the commercial and industrial segment, due to seasonally higher line utilization, partially offset by a $12.0 million reduction on two lines of credit that funded shortly before and paid off after December 31, 2024, as noted in the previous quarter’s earnings release. Larger payoffs in the one-to-four family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations in the municipal, consumer, and other segment. Additionally, average loan balances increased $73.4 million, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.




Deposits



Total deposits were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, and $4.36 billion at March 31, 2024. The $66.3 million increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in existing retail accounts. Additionally, the vast majority of repurchase agreement account balances at December 31, 2024 were transitioned to reciprocal interest-bearing demand deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2025.




Asset Quality



Nonperforming assets totaled $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared with $8.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $9.9 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.1 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2025, $1.4 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $2.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the pay-off of a $1.6 million nonaccrual commercial real estate – non-owner occupied credit.



The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $0.1 million increase in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.3 million decrease in specific reserves.



The Company had net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024.



The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.




Capital



As of March 31, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:


March 31, 2025


For Capital




Adequacy Purposes




With Capital




Conservation Buffer






Total capital to risk-weighted assets

16.85
%

10.50
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

14.77


8.50

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.48


7.00

Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.64


4.00









The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)

increased to 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, from 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share

(1)

increased by $0.63 to $15.43 as of March 31, 2025, when compared to December 31, 2024.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $15.0 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.


____________________________________


(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.




About


HBT Financial, Inc.



HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.




Forward-Looking Statements



Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




CONTACT:



Peter Chapman


HBTIR@hbtbank.com


(309) 664-4556



HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary







As of or for the Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Interest and dividend income

$
63,138


$
62,798


$
61,961

Interest expense


14,430



15,397



15,273

Net interest income


48,708



47,401



46,688

Provision for credit losses


576



725



527

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


48,132



46,676



46,161

Noninterest income


9,306



11,630



5,626

Noninterest expense


31,935



30,908



31,268

Income before income tax expense


25,503



27,398



20,519

Income tax expense


6,428



7,126



5,261

Net income

$
19,075


$
20,272


$
15,258








Earnings per share - diluted

$
0.60


$
0.64


$
0.48








Adjusted net income

(1)

$
19,253


$
19,546


$
18,073

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

(1)


0.61



0.62



0.57








Book value per share

$
17.86


$
17.26


$
15.71

Tangible book value per share

(1)


15.43



14.80



13.19








Shares of common stock outstanding


31,631,431



31,559,366



31,612,888

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares


31,711,671



31,702,864



31,803,187









SUMMARY RATIOS






Net interest margin *


4.12
%


3.96
%


3.94
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *

(1)(2)


4.16



4.01



3.99








Efficiency ratio


53.85
%


51.16
%


58.41
%

Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)(2)


53.35



50.68



57.78








Loan to deposit ratio


78.95
%


80.27
%


76.73
%








Return on average assets *


1.54
%


1.61
%


1.23
%

Return on average stockholders' equity *


13.95



14.89



12.42

Return on average tangible common equity *

(1)


16.20



17.40



14.83








Adjusted return on average assets *

(1)


1.55
%


1.56
%


1.45
%

Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *

(1)


14.08



14.36



14.72

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *

(1)


16.36



16.77



17.57









CAPITAL






Total capital to risk-weighted assets


16.85
%


16.51
%


15.79
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


14.77



14.50



13.77

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


13.48



13.21



12.44

Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.64



11.51



10.65

Total stockholders' equity to total assets


11.10



10.82



9.85

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)


9.73



9.42



8.40









ASSET QUALITY






Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *


0.05
%


0.08
%


(0.02)
%

Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses


1.22



1.21



1.22

Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses


0.15



0.22



0.29

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.11



0.16



0.20


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.



(1)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary




Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees:





Taxable
$
53,369


$
52,587


$
51,926

Federally tax exempt

1,168



1,199



1,094

Debt securities:





Taxable

6,936



6,829



6,204

Federally tax exempt

469



482



597

Interest-bearing deposits in bank

1,065



1,520



1,952

Other interest and dividend income

131



181



188


Total interest and dividend income

63,138



62,798



61,961


INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

12,939



13,672



13,593

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

22



179



152

Borrowings

109



115



125

Subordinated notes

470



470



470

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

890



961



933


Total interest expense

14,430



15,397



15,273


Net interest income

48,708



47,401



46,688


PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

576



725



527


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

48,132



46,676



46,161


NONINTEREST INCOME





Card income

2,548



2,797



2,616

Wealth management fees

2,841



3,138



2,547

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,944



2,080



1,869

Mortgage servicing

990



1,158



1,055

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment

(308
)


1,331



80

Gains on sale of mortgage loans

252



409



298

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






(315
)


(3,382
)

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

8



(83
)


(16
)

Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

13



7



87

Gains (losses) on other assets

54



2



(635
)

Income on bank owned life insurance

164



415



164

Other noninterest income

800



691



943


Total noninterest income

9,306



11,630



5,626


NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries

17,053



15,784



16,657

Employee benefits

3,285



2,649



2,805

Occupancy of bank premises

2,625



2,773



2,582

Furniture and equipment

445



460



550

Data processing

2,717



2,998



2,925

Marketing and customer relations

1,144



948



996

Amortization of intangible assets

695



709



710

FDIC insurance

562



557



560

Loan collection and servicing

383



653



452

Foreclosed assets

5



31



49

Other noninterest expense

3,021



3,346



2,982


Total noninterest expense

31,935



30,908



31,268


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

25,503



27,398



20,519


INCOME TAX EXPENSE

6,428



7,126



5,261


NET INCOME
$
19,075


$
20,272


$
15,258








EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.60


$
0.64


$
0.48


EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.60


$
0.64


$
0.48


WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

31,584,989



31,559,366



31,662,954

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary




Consolidated Balance Sheets








(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


ASSETS





Cash and due from banks
$
25,005


$
29,552


$
19,989

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

186,586



108,140



240,223

Cash and cash equivalents

211,591



137,692



260,212







Interest-bearing time deposits with banks











515

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

706,135



698,049



669,020

Debt securities held-to-maturity

490,398



499,858



517,472

Equity securities with readily determinable fair value

3,323



3,315



3,324

Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value

2,629



2,629



2,622

Restricted stock, at cost

5,086



5,086



5,155

Loans held for sale

2,721



1,586



3,479







Loans, before allowance for credit losses

3,461,778



3,466,146



3,345,962

Allowance for credit losses

(42,111
)


(42,044
)


(40,815
)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

3,419,667



3,424,102



3,305,147







Bank owned life insurance

24,153



23,989



24,069

Bank premises and equipment, net

67,272



66,758



64,755

Bank premises held for sale

190



317



317

Foreclosed assets

460



367



277

Goodwill

59,820



59,820



59,820

Intangible assets, net

17,148



17,843



19,972

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

18,519



18,827



19,081

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,614



1,614



1,614

Accrued interest receivable

22,735



24,770



23,117

Other assets

38,731



46,280



60,542


Total assets
$
5,092,192


$
5,032,902


$
5,040,510








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing
$
1,065,874


$
1,046,405


$
1,047,074

Interest-bearing

3,318,716



3,271,849



3,313,500

Total deposits

4,384,590



4,318,254



4,360,574







Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,698



28,969



31,864

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

7,209



13,231



12,725

Subordinated notes

39,573



39,553



39,494

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

52,864



52,849



52,804

Other liabilities

40,201



35,441



46,368


Total liabilities

4,527,135



4,488,297



4,543,829








Stockholders' Equity





Common stock

329



328



328

Surplus

297,024



297,297



296,054

Retained earnings

329,169



316,764



278,353

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(38,446
)


(46,765
)


(56,048
)

Treasury stock at cost

(23,019
)


(23,019
)


(22,006
)


Total stockholders’ equity

565,057



544,605



496,681


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,092,192


$
5,032,902


$
5,040,510


SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

31,631,431



31,559,366



31,612,888








































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary








(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








LOANS





Commercial and industrial
$
441,261

$
428,389

$
402,206

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

321,990


322,316


294,967

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

891,022


899,565


890,251

Construction and land development

376,046


374,657


345,991

Multi-family

424,096


431,524


421,573

One-to-four family residential

455,376


463,968


485,948

Agricultural and farmland

292,240


293,375


287,205

Municipal, consumer, and other

259,747


252,352


217,821


Total loans
$
3,461,778

$
3,466,146

$
3,345,962











































































































































(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








DEPOSITS





Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,065,874

$
1,046,405

$
1,047,074

Interest-bearing deposits:





Interest-bearing demand

1,143,677


1,099,061


1,139,172

Money market

812,146


820,825


802,685

Savings

575,558


566,533


602,739

Time

787,335


785,430


713,142

Brokered









55,762


Total interest-bearing deposits

3,318,716


3,271,849


3,313,500


Total deposits
$
4,384,590

$
4,318,254

$
4,360,574

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Average


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *


Average


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *


Average


Balance


Interest


Yield/Cost *




















ASSETS

















Loans
$
3,460,906


$
54,537

6.39
%

$
3,387,541


$
53,786

6.32
%

$
3,371,219


$
53,020

6.33
%

Debt securities

1,204,424



7,405

2.49



1,208,404



7,311

2.41



1,213,947



6,801

2.25

Deposits with banks

120,014



1,065

3.60



149,691



1,520

4.04



167,297



1,952

4.69

Other

12,677



131

4.19



12,698



181

5.68



12,986



188

5.82

Total interest-earning assets

4,798,021


$
63,138

5.34
%


4,758,334


$
62,798

5.25
%


4,765,449


$
61,961

5.23
%

Allowance for credit losses

(42,061
)






(40,942
)






(40,238
)




Noninterest-earning assets

276,853







277,074







278,253






Total assets
$
5,032,813






$
4,994,466






$
5,003,464
























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Liabilities

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand
$
1,120,608


$
1,453

0.53
%

$
1,088,082


$
1,351

0.49
%

$
1,127,684


$
1,311

0.47
%

Money market

807,728



4,397

2.21



787,768



4,444

2.24



812,684



4,797

2.37

Savings

569,494



370

0.26



562,833



389

0.27



611,224



443

0.29

Time

784,099



6,719

3.48



796,494



7,439

3.72



664,498



5,925

3.59

Brokered














3,261



49

5.96



82,150



1,117

5.47

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,281,929



12,939

1.60



3,238,438



13,672

1.68



3,298,240



13,593

1.66

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

8,754



22

1.02



31,624



179

2.26



32,456



152

1.89

Borrowings

12,890



109

3.41



13,370



115

3.42



13,003



125

3.87

Subordinated notes

39,563



470

4.82



39,543



470

4.73



39,484



470

4.78

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

52,856



890

6.83



52,841



961

7.23



52,796



933

7.11

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,395,992


$
14,430

1.72
%


3,375,816


$
15,397

1.81
%


3,435,979


$
15,273

1.79
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,045,733







1,041,471







1,036,402





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

36,373







35,644







37,107






Total liabilities

4,478,098







4,452,931







4,509,488






Stockholders' Equity

554,715







541,535







493,976






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
5,032,813






$
4,994,466






$
5,003,464























Net interest income/Net interest margin

(1)


$
48,708

4.12
%



$
47,401

3.96
%



$
46,688

3.94
%

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(2)



545

0.04





562

0.05





575

0.05

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/


Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)

(2) (3)


$
49,253

4.16
%



$
47,963

4.01
%



$
47,263

3.99
%

Net interest rate spread

(4)




3.62
%





3.44
%





3.44
%

Net interest-earning assets

(5)
$
1,402,029






$
1,382,518






$
1,329,470





Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.41







1.41







1.39





Cost of total deposits




1.21
%





1.27
%





1.26
%

Cost of funds




1.32






1.39






1.37


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.



(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.


(3)   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.


(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.






HBT Financial, Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary








(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








NONPERFORMING ASSETS





Nonaccrual
$
5,102


$
7,652


$
9,657

Past due 90 days or more, still accruing

4



4







Total nonperforming loans

5,106



7,656



9,657

Foreclosed assets

460



367



277


Total nonperforming assets
$
5,566


$
8,023


$
9,934







Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government
$
1,350


$
1,573


$
2,676







Allowance for credit losses
$
42,111


$
42,044


$
40,815

Loans, before allowance for credit losses

3,461,778



3,466,146



3,345,962








CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS





Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses

1.22
%


1.21
%


1.22
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

825.38



549.45



422.65

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

824.74



549.16



422.65

Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses

0.15



0.22



0.29

Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses

0.15



0.22



0.29

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11



0.16



0.20

Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets

0.16



0.23



0.30





































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES





Beginning balance
$
42,044


$
40,966


$
40,048

Provision for credit losses

496



1,771



560

Charge-offs

(665
)


(1,086
)


(227
)

Recoveries

236



393



434


Ending balance
$
42,111


$
42,044


$
40,815







Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
429


$
693


$
(207
)

Average loans

3,460,906



3,387,541



3,371,219







Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *

0.05
%


0.08
%


(0.02)
%


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.

Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES





Loans
$
496

$
1,771


$
560

Unfunded lending-related commitments

80


(1,046
)


(33
)


Total provision for credit losses
$
576

$
725


$
527






















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets















































































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024







Net income
$
19,075


$
20,272


$
15,258

Less: adjustments





Gains (losses) on closed branch premises

59








(635
)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






(315
)


(3,382
)

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment

(308
)


1,331



80

Total adjustments

(249
)


1,016



(3,937
)

Tax effect of adjustments

(1)

71



(290
)


1,122

Total adjustments after tax effect

(178
)


726



(2,815
)


Adjusted net income
$
19,253


$
19,546


$
18,073







Average assets
$
5,032,813


$
4,994,466


$
5,003,464







Return on average assets *

1.54
%


1.61
%


1.23
%

Adjusted return on average assets *

1.55



1.56



1.45


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.



(1)   Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.








Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted



























































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








Numerator:





Net income
$
19,075

$
20,272

$
15,258







Adjusted net income
$
19,253

$
19,546

$
18,073








Denominator:





Weighted average common shares outstanding

31,584,989


31,559,366


31,662,954

Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units

126,682


143,498


140,233

Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares

31,711,671


31,702,864


31,803,187








Earnings per share - basic
$
0.60

$
0.64

$
0.48


Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.60

$
0.64

$
0.48








Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.61

$
0.62

$
0.57


Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.61

$
0.62

$
0.57




















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),




Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)





















































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024







Net interest income
$
48,708


$
47,401


$
46,688

Noninterest income

9,306



11,630



5,626

Noninterest expense

(31,935
)


(30,908
)


(31,268
)


Pre-provision net revenue

26,079



28,123



21,046

Less: adjustments





Gains (losses) on closed branch premises

59








(635
)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






(315
)


(3,382
)

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment

(308
)


1,331



80

Total adjustments

(249
)


1,016



(3,937
)


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
$
26,328


$
27,107


$
24,983







Pre-provision net revenue
$
26,079


$
28,123


$
21,046

Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)

429



693



(207
)


Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
$
25,650


$
27,430


$
21,253







Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
$
26,328


$
27,107


$
24,983

Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)

429



693



(207
)


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
$
25,899


$
26,414


$
25,190























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)





Net interest income
$
48,708


$
47,401


$
46,688

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)

545



562



575

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)
$
49,253


$
47,963


$
47,263








Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)





Net interest margin *

4.12
%


3.96
%


3.94
%

Tax-equivalent adjustment *

(1)

0.04



0.05



0.05

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *

(1)

4.16
%


4.01
%


3.99
%







Average interest-earning assets
$
4,798,021


$
4,758,334


$
4,765,449


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.



(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)





















































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024







Total noninterest expense
$
31,935


$
30,908


$
31,268

Less: amortization of intangible assets

695



709



710


Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets
$
31,240


$
30,199


$
30,558







Net interest income
$
48,708


$
47,401


$
46,688

Total noninterest income

9,306



11,630



5,626


Operating revenue

58,014



59,031



52,314

Tax-equivalent adjustment

(1)

545



562



575


Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)

58,559



59,593



52,889

Less: adjustments to noninterest income





Gains (losses) on closed branch premises

59








(635
)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities






(315
)


(3,382
)

Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment

(308
)


1,331



80

Total adjustments to noninterest income

(249
)


1,016



(3,937
)


Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)
$
58,808


$
58,577


$
56,826







Efficiency ratio

53.85
%


51.16
%


58.41
%

Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

53.35



50.68



57.78

Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)

(1)

53.12



51.55



53.77


____________________________________


(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share












































































































































































































































































(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








Tangible Common Equity





Total stockholders' equity
$
565,057


$
544,605


$
496,681

Less: Goodwill

59,820



59,820



59,820

Less: Intangible assets, net

17,148



17,843



19,972


Tangible common equity
$
488,089


$
466,942


$
416,889








Tangible Assets





Total assets
$
5,092,192


$
5,032,902


$
5,040,510

Less: Goodwill

59,820



59,820



59,820

Less: Intangible assets, net

17,148



17,843



19,972


Tangible assets
$
5,015,224


$
4,955,239


$
4,960,718







Total stockholders' equity to total assets

11.10
%


10.82
%


9.85
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.73



9.42



8.40







Shares of common stock outstanding

31,631,431



31,559,366



31,612,888







Book value per share
$
17.86


$
17.26


$
15.71

Tangible book value per share

15.43



14.80



13.19























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –




Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,




Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity









































































































































































































Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024








Average Tangible Common Equity





Total stockholders' equity
$
554,715


$
541,535


$
493,976

Less: Goodwill

59,820



59,820



59,820

Less: Intangible assets, net

17,480



18,170



20,334


Average tangible common equity
$
477,415


$
463,545


$
413,822







Net income
$
19,075


$
20,272


$
15,258

Adjusted net income

19,253



19,546



18,073







Return on average stockholders' equity *

13.95
%


14.89
%


12.42
%

Return on average tangible common equity *

16.20



17.40



14.83







Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *

14.08
%


14.36
%


14.72
%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *

16.36



16.77



17.57


____________________________________



*   Annualized measure.









This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

