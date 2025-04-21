HBT Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results with $19.1 Million Net Income and Strong Asset Quality

HBT Financial reported Q1 2025 net income of $19.1 million, with strong asset quality and increased net interest margin.

HBT Financial, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, reflecting a solid return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.54% and return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 13.95%. Adjusted figures showed an adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 per share, with robust asset quality as nonperforming assets accounted for just 0.11% of total assets. The company's net interest margin increased to 4.12%, up 16 basis points from the previous quarter, driven by higher yields on loans and securities against lower deposit costs. Despite some challenges in the economic environment, HBT Financial's CEO expressed confidence in the company's strong profitability, credit discipline, and balance sheet, positioning it well for future opportunities. The report highlights a slight increase in total loans and deposits along with improved capital ratios.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was reported at $19.1 million, representing a significant increase compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Asset quality remained exceptional, with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 0.11% from 0.20% year-over-year.

Tangible book value per share increased to $15.43, marking a 17.0% rise over the past year.

Net interest margin improved to 4.12%, up from 3.94% in the previous year, indicating stronger profitability from loan activities.

Net income decreased from $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a weakening performance compared to the previous quarter.

Noninterest income fell by 20% from the previous quarter, primarily due to negative adjustments to mortgage servicing rights and decreased wealth management fees, which could signal potential weaknesses in service offerings.

The company's nonperforming loans to loans ratio increased from 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about loan quality and credit risk management amidst ongoing economic uncertainty.

What were HBT Financial's net income and earnings per share for Q1 2025?

HBT Financial reported a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did HBT Financial perform in terms of return on assets and equity?

The company recorded a return on average assets of 1.54% and a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.95% for Q1 2025.

What was the status of HBT Financial's asset quality?

HBT Financial maintained exceptional asset quality with nonperforming assets at just 0.11% of total assets.

How did net interest margin change for HBT Financial?

The net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 4.12% in Q1 2025, compared to Q4 2024.

What were the trends in HBT Financial's loans and deposits?

Total loans were $3.46 billion and total deposits were $4.38 billion as of March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights













Net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.54%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 13.95%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)







(1)







of 16.20%











Adjusted net income







(1)







of $19.3 million; or $0.61 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA







(1)







of 1.55%; adjusted ROAE







(1)







of 14.08%; and adjusted ROATCE







(1)







of 16.36%











Asset quality remained exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.05%, on an annualized basis











Net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 4.12% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)







(1)







increased 15 basis point to 4.16%









BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $19.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $15.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024.





J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We are off to a great start in 2025 with strong first quarter results. Despite the economic outlook recently becoming more uncertain, leading to interest rate volatility and stock market declines, we still believe that 2025 will be a solid year for HBT. Our credit discipline, strong profitability and solid balance sheet give us confidence that we are prepared for a variety of economic environments.





We continued to report solid profitability with adjusted net income



(1)



of $19.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, an adjusted ROAA



(1)



of 1.55% and an adjusted ROATCE



(1)



of 16.36%. Our net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis



(1





)



increased by 15 basis points, with 5 basis points of that increase related to higher nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees, as average loan balances were higher, loans and securities continued to reprice higher, and deposits repriced lower. Our strong profitability coupled with an improvement in our accumulated other comprehensive income due to lower interest rates, resulted in a $0.63 increase in our tangible book value per share



(1)



to $15.43. Tangible book value per share increased by 4.3% for the quarter and 17.0% over the last year.





Our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the quarter and asset quality improving with nonperforming assets to total assets declining to only 0.11%. Loans at quarter-end were down only slightly while average loans for the quarter were up 2.2%. Deposits were up 1.5% at quarter-end and average deposits for the quarter were up 1.1%. Deposit growth was aided by moving most of our repurchase agreements into interest-bearing demand deposits. Our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise and markets stabilize.”





____________________________________





(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.







Adjusted Net Income







In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $18.1 million, or $0.57 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).







Net Interest Income and





Net Interest Margin







Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $48.7 million, an increase of 2.8% from $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on loans and debt securities. Additionally, a $0.6 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees contributed to the increase in net interest income.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 4.3% from $46.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average loan balances, a decrease in deposit costs, and higher yields on debt securities. Also contributing was a $0.7 million increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees.





Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.12%, compared to 3.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)



for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.16%, compared to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased 9 basis points to 5.34%, and lower funding costs, which decreased 7 basis points to 1.32%. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 5 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 18 basis points from 3.94% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)



increased 17 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets, a decrease in funding costs, and an increase in nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees. Additionally, an increase in the contribution of nonaccrual interest recoveries and loan fees accounted for 6 basis points of the increase in net interest margin.





____________________________________





(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.3 million, a 20.0% decrease from $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $0.3 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the first quarter 2025 results compared to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results. Further contributing to the decrease was a $0.3 million decrease in wealth management fees, primarily driven by a seasonal decrease in farm management income, a $0.3 million decrease in income on bank owned life insurance, primarily due to the absence of a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds included in the fourth quarter 2024 results, and a $0.2 million decrease in card income. Partially offsetting these decreases was the absence of a $0.3 million realized loss on sale of debt securities included in the fourth quarter 2024 results.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased 65.4% from $5.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of $3.4 million in realized losses on the sale of debt securities included in the first quarter 2024 results.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $31.9 million, a 3.3% increase from $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in salaries expense, primarily driven by seasonal variations in vacation accruals and annual merit increases which took effect in early March, and a $0.6 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily attributable to higher medical benefit costs. Partially offsetting these increases were a $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense and a $0.3 million decrease in data processing expense.





Relative to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $31.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million increase in employee benefits expense, primarily driven by increased medical benefit costs, and a $0.4 million increase in salaries expense. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.2 million decrease in data processing expense.







Income





Taxes







During the first quarter of 2025 our effective tax rate decreased to 25.2% when compared to 26.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily related to a $0.2 million tax benefit from stock-based compensation that vested during the quarter. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, we expect to recognize an additional $0.3 million of tax expense related to the reversal of a stranded tax effect included in accumulated other comprehensive income in connection with the maturity of a derivative designated as a cash flow hedge.







Loan





Portfolio







Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.35 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 were nearly unchanged when compared to December 31, 2024 with a $23.2 million increase in grain elevator lines of credit in the commercial and industrial segment, due to seasonally higher line utilization, partially offset by a $12.0 million reduction on two lines of credit that funded shortly before and paid off after December 31, 2024, as noted in the previous quarter’s earnings release. Larger payoffs in the one-to-four family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate – non-owner occupied segments were partially offset by draws on existing loans in the construction and development segment and new originations in the municipal, consumer, and other segment. Additionally, average loan balances increased $73.4 million, or 2.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.







Deposits







Total deposits were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, and $4.36 billion at March 31, 2024. The $66.3 million increase from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in existing retail accounts. Additionally, the vast majority of repurchase agreement account balances at December 31, 2024 were transitioned to reciprocal interest-bearing demand deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2025.







Asset Quality







Nonperforming assets totaled $5.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared with $8.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $9.9 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. Additionally, of the $5.1 million of nonperforming loans held as of March 31, 2025, $1.4 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $2.5 million decrease in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the pay-off of a $1.6 million nonaccrual commercial real estate – non-owner occupied credit.





The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.8 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in qualitative factors; a $0.1 million increase in required reserves driven by changes within the portfolio; and a $0.3 million decrease in specific reserves.





The Company had net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024.





The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.22% of total loans and 825% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.







Capital







As of March 31, 2025, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:



















March 31, 2025













For Capital









Adequacy Purposes









With Capital









Conservation Buffer



































Total capital to risk-weighted assets









16.85





%









10.50





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









14.77













8.50













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio









13.48













7.00













Tier 1 leverage ratio









11.64













4.00













































The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)



increased to 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, from 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share



(1)



increased by $0.63 to $15.43 as of March 31, 2025, when compared to December 31, 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $15.0 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.





____________________________________





(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.







About





HBT Financial, Inc.







HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.







Forward-Looking Statements







Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







CONTACT:







Peter Chapman





HBTIR@hbtbank.com





(309) 664-4556



























HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary





































As of or for the Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Interest and dividend income









$





63,138













$





62,798













$





61,961













Interest expense













14,430

















15,397

















15,273













Net interest income













48,708

















47,401

















46,688













Provision for credit losses













576

















725

















527













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













48,132

















46,676

















46,161













Noninterest income













9,306

















11,630

















5,626













Noninterest expense













31,935

















30,908

















31,268













Income before income tax expense













25,503

















27,398

















20,519













Income tax expense













6,428

















7,126

















5,261













Net income









$





19,075













$





20,272













$





15,258













































Earnings per share - diluted









$





0.60













$





0.64













$





0.48













































Adjusted net income



(1)











$





19,253













$





19,546













$





18,073













Adjusted earnings per share - diluted



(1)















0.61

















0.62

















0.57













































Book value per share









$





17.86













$





17.26













$





15.71













Tangible book value per share



(1)















15.43

















14.80

















13.19













































Shares of common stock outstanding













31,631,431

















31,559,366

















31,612,888













Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares













31,711,671

















31,702,864

















31,803,187















































SUMMARY RATIOS



































Net interest margin *













4.12





%













3.96





%













3.94





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *



(1)(2)















4.16

















4.01

















3.99













































Efficiency ratio













53.85





%













51.16





%













58.41





%









Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)(2)















53.35

















50.68

















57.78













































Loan to deposit ratio













78.95





%













80.27





%













76.73





%









































Return on average assets *













1.54





%













1.61





%













1.23





%









Return on average stockholders' equity *













13.95

















14.89

















12.42













Return on average tangible common equity *



(1)















16.20

















17.40

















14.83













































Adjusted return on average assets *



(1)















1.55





%













1.56





%













1.45





%









Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *



(1)















14.08

















14.36

















14.72













Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *



(1)















16.36

















16.77

















17.57















































CAPITAL



































Total capital to risk-weighted assets













16.85





%













16.51





%













15.79





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













14.77

















14.50

















13.77













Common equity tier 1 capital ratio













13.48

















13.21

















12.44













Tier 1 leverage ratio













11.64

















11.51

















10.65













Total stockholders' equity to total assets













11.10

















10.82

















9.85













Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)















9.73

















9.42

















8.40















































ASSET QUALITY



































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *













0.05





%













0.08





%













(0.02)





%









Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses













1.22

















1.21

















1.22













Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses













0.15

















0.22

















0.29













Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.11

















0.16

















0.20













____________________________________





* Annualized measure.





(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.























HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









Consolidated Statements of Income





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Loans, including fees:





























Taxable





$





53,369













$





52,587













$





51,926













Federally tax exempt









1,168

















1,199

















1,094













Debt securities:





























Taxable









6,936

















6,829

















6,204













Federally tax exempt









469

















482

















597













Interest-bearing deposits in bank









1,065

















1,520

















1,952













Other interest and dividend income









131

















181

















188















Total interest and dividend income











63,138

















62,798

















61,961















INTEREST EXPENSE































Deposits









12,939

















13,672

















13,593













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









22

















179

















152













Borrowings









109

















115

















125













Subordinated notes









470

















470

















470













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









890

















961

















933















Total interest expense











14,430

















15,397

















15,273















Net interest income











48,708

















47,401

















46,688















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











576

















725

















527















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











48,132

















46,676

















46,161















NONINTEREST INCOME































Card income









2,548

















2,797

















2,616













Wealth management fees









2,841

















3,138

















2,547













Service charges on deposit accounts









1,944

















2,080

















1,869













Mortgage servicing









990

















1,158

















1,055













Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment









(308





)













1,331

















80













Gains on sale of mortgage loans









252

















409

















298













Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities









—

















(315





)













(3,382





)









Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities









8

















(83





)













(16





)









Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets









13

















7

















87













Gains (losses) on other assets









54

















2

















(635





)









Income on bank owned life insurance









164

















415

















164













Other noninterest income









800

















691

















943















Total noninterest income











9,306

















11,630

















5,626















NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries









17,053

















15,784

















16,657













Employee benefits









3,285

















2,649

















2,805













Occupancy of bank premises









2,625

















2,773

















2,582













Furniture and equipment









445

















460

















550













Data processing









2,717

















2,998

















2,925













Marketing and customer relations









1,144

















948

















996













Amortization of intangible assets









695

















709

















710













FDIC insurance









562

















557

















560













Loan collection and servicing









383

















653

















452













Foreclosed assets









5

















31

















49













Other noninterest expense









3,021

















3,346

















2,982















Total noninterest expense











31,935

















30,908

















31,268















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE











25,503

















27,398

















20,519















INCOME TAX EXPENSE











6,428

















7,126

















5,261















NET INCOME







$





19,075













$





20,272













$





15,258











































EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC







$





0.60













$





0.64













$





0.48















EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED







$





0.60













$





0.64













$





0.48















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











31,584,989

















31,559,366

















31,662,954











































































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













ASSETS































Cash and due from banks





$





25,005













$





29,552













$





19,989













Interest-bearing deposits with banks









186,586

















108,140

















240,223













Cash and cash equivalents









211,591

















137,692

















260,212









































Interest-bearing time deposits with banks









—

















—

















515













Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value









706,135

















698,049

















669,020













Debt securities held-to-maturity









490,398

















499,858

















517,472













Equity securities with readily determinable fair value









3,323

















3,315

















3,324













Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value









2,629

















2,629

















2,622













Restricted stock, at cost









5,086

















5,086

















5,155













Loans held for sale









2,721

















1,586

















3,479









































Loans, before allowance for credit losses









3,461,778

















3,466,146

















3,345,962













Allowance for credit losses









(42,111





)













(42,044





)













(40,815





)









Loans, net of allowance for credit losses









3,419,667

















3,424,102

















3,305,147









































Bank owned life insurance









24,153

















23,989

















24,069













Bank premises and equipment, net









67,272

















66,758

















64,755













Bank premises held for sale









190

















317

















317













Foreclosed assets









460

















367

















277













Goodwill









59,820

















59,820

















59,820













Intangible assets, net









17,148

















17,843

















19,972













Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value









18,519

















18,827

















19,081













Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries









1,614

















1,614

















1,614













Accrued interest receivable









22,735

















24,770

















23,117













Other assets









38,731

















46,280

















60,542















Total assets







$





5,092,192













$





5,032,902













$





5,040,510











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing





$





1,065,874













$





1,046,405













$





1,047,074













Interest-bearing









3,318,716

















3,271,849

















3,313,500













Total deposits









4,384,590

















4,318,254

















4,360,574









































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









2,698

















28,969

















31,864













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









7,209

















13,231

















12,725













Subordinated notes









39,573

















39,553

















39,494













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









52,864

















52,849

















52,804













Other liabilities









40,201

















35,441

















46,368















Total liabilities











4,527,135

















4,488,297

















4,543,829











































Stockholders' Equity































Common stock









329

















328

















328













Surplus









297,024

















297,297

















296,054













Retained earnings









329,169

















316,764

















278,353













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(38,446





)













(46,765





)













(56,048





)









Treasury stock at cost









(23,019





)













(23,019





)













(22,006





)











Total stockholders’ equity











565,057

















544,605

















496,681















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,092,192













$





5,032,902













$





5,040,510















SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING











31,631,431

















31,559,366

















31,612,888











































































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









































(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































LOANS































Commercial and industrial





$





441,261









$





428,389









$





402,206









Commercial real estate - owner occupied









321,990













322,316













294,967









Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied









891,022













899,565













890,251









Construction and land development









376,046













374,657













345,991









Multi-family









424,096













431,524













421,573









One-to-four family residential









455,376













463,968













485,948









Agricultural and farmland









292,240













293,375













287,205









Municipal, consumer, and other









259,747













252,352













217,821











Total loans







$





3,461,778









$





3,466,146









$





3,345,962























(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































DEPOSITS































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





1,065,874









$





1,046,405









$





1,047,074









Interest-bearing deposits:





























Interest-bearing demand









1,143,677













1,099,061













1,139,172









Money market









812,146













820,825













802,685









Savings









575,558













566,533













602,739









Time









787,335













785,430













713,142









Brokered









—













—













55,762











Total interest-bearing deposits











3,318,716













3,271,849













3,313,500











Total deposits







$





4,384,590









$





4,318,254









$





4,360,574











































































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary





























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Average





Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *













Average





Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *













Average





Balance













Interest













Yield/Cost *

























































































ASSETS















































































Loans





$





3,460,906













$





54,537









6.39





%









$





3,387,541













$





53,786









6.32





%









$





3,371,219













$





53,020









6.33





%









Debt securities









1,204,424

















7,405









2.49

















1,208,404

















7,311









2.41

















1,213,947

















6,801









2.25













Deposits with banks









120,014

















1,065









3.60

















149,691

















1,520









4.04

















167,297

















1,952









4.69













Other









12,677

















131









4.19

















12,698

















181









5.68

















12,986

















188









5.82













Total interest-earning assets









4,798,021













$





63,138









5.34





%













4,758,334













$





62,798









5.25





%













4,765,449













$





61,961









5.23





%









Allowance for credit losses









(42,061





)





























(40,942





)





























(40,238





)

























Noninterest-earning assets









276,853

































277,074

































278,253































Total assets







$





5,032,813





























$





4,994,466





























$





5,003,464











































































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































































Liabilities















































































Interest-bearing deposits:













































































Interest-bearing demand





$





1,120,608













$





1,453









0.53





%









$





1,088,082













$





1,351









0.49





%









$





1,127,684













$





1,311









0.47





%









Money market









807,728

















4,397









2.21

















787,768

















4,444









2.24

















812,684

















4,797









2.37













Savings









569,494

















370









0.26

















562,833

















389









0.27

















611,224

















443









0.29













Time









784,099

















6,719









3.48

















796,494

















7,439









3.72

















664,498

















5,925









3.59













Brokered









—

















—









—

















3,261

















49









5.96

















82,150

















1,117









5.47













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,281,929

















12,939









1.60

















3,238,438

















13,672









1.68

















3,298,240

















13,593









1.66













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









8,754

















22









1.02

















31,624

















179









2.26

















32,456

















152









1.89













Borrowings









12,890

















109









3.41

















13,370

















115









3.42

















13,003

















125









3.87













Subordinated notes









39,563

















470









4.82

















39,543

















470









4.73

















39,484

















470









4.78













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









52,856

















890









6.83

















52,841

















961









7.23

















52,796

















933









7.11













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,395,992













$





14,430









1.72





%













3,375,816













$





15,397









1.81





%













3,435,979













$





15,273









1.79





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,045,733

































1,041,471

































1,036,402





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









36,373

































35,644

































37,107































Total liabilities











4,478,098

































4,452,931

































4,509,488































Stockholders' Equity











554,715

































541,535

































493,976































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





5,032,813





























$





4,994,466





























$





5,003,464









































































































Net interest income/Net interest margin



(1)















$





48,708









4.12





%

















$





47,401









3.96





%

















$





46,688









3.94





%









Tax-equivalent adjustment



(2)



















545









0.04

























562









0.05

























575









0.05













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)



(2) (3)















$





49,253









4.16





%

















$





47,963









4.01





%

















$





47,263









3.99





%









Net interest rate spread



(4)























3.62





%

























3.44





%

























3.44





%









Net interest-earning assets



(5)







$





1,402,029





























$





1,382,518





























$





1,329,470





























Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









1.41

































1.41

































1.39





























Cost of total deposits





















1.21





%

























1.27





%

























1.26





%









Cost of funds





















1.32





























1.39





























1.37













____________________________________





* Annualized measure.





(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.





(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.





(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.





(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.







































HBT Financial, Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary









































(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual





$





5,102













$





7,652













$





9,657













Past due 90 days or more, still accruing









4

















4

















—















Total nonperforming loans











5,106

















7,656

















9,657













Foreclosed assets









460

















367

















277















Total nonperforming assets







$





5,566













$





8,023













$





9,934









































Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government





$





1,350













$





1,573













$





2,676









































Allowance for credit losses





$





42,111













$





42,044













$





40,815













Loans, before allowance for credit losses









3,461,778

















3,466,146

















3,345,962











































CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS































Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses









1.22





%













1.21





%













1.22





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans









825.38

















549.45

















422.65













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









824.74

















549.16

















422.65













Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses









0.15

















0.22

















0.29













Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses









0.15

















0.22

















0.29













Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.11

















0.16

















0.20













Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets









0.16

















0.23

















0.30































Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Beginning balance





$





42,044













$





40,966













$





40,048













Provision for credit losses









496

















1,771

















560













Charge-offs









(665





)













(1,086





)













(227





)









Recoveries









236

















393

















434















Ending balance







$





42,111













$





42,044













$





40,815









































Net charge-offs (recoveries)





$





429













$





693













$





(207





)









Average loans









3,460,906

















3,387,541

















3,371,219









































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *









0.05





%













0.08





%













(0.02)





%









____________________________________





* Annualized measure.















Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Loans





$





496









$





1,771













$





560













Unfunded lending-related commitments









80













(1,046





)













(33





)











Total provision for credit losses







$





576









$





725













$





527











































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024







































Net income





$





19,075













$





20,272













$





15,258













Less: adjustments





























Gains (losses) on closed branch premises









59

















—

















(635





)









Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities









—

















(315





)













(3,382





)









Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment









(308





)













1,331

















80













Total adjustments









(249





)













1,016

















(3,937





)









Tax effect of adjustments



(1)











71

















(290





)













1,122













Total adjustments after tax effect









(178





)













726

















(2,815





)











Adjusted net income







$





19,253













$





19,546













$





18,073









































Average assets





$





5,032,813













$





4,994,466













$





5,003,464









































Return on average assets *









1.54





%













1.61





%













1.23





%









Adjusted return on average assets *









1.55

















1.56

















1.45













____________________________________





* Annualized measure.





(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































Numerator:































Net income





$





19,075









$





20,272









$





15,258





































Adjusted net income





$





19,253









$





19,546









$





18,073







































Denominator:































Weighted average common shares outstanding









31,584,989













31,559,366













31,662,954









Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units









126,682













143,498













140,233









Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares









31,711,671













31,702,864













31,803,187







































Earnings per share - basic







$





0.60









$





0.64









$





0.48











Earnings per share - diluted







$





0.60









$





0.64









$





0.48







































Adjusted earnings per share - basic







$





0.61









$





0.62









$





0.57











Adjusted earnings per share - diluted







$





0.61









$





0.62









$





0.57































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),









Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024







































Net interest income





$





48,708













$





47,401













$





46,688













Noninterest income









9,306

















11,630

















5,626













Noninterest expense









(31,935





)













(30,908





)













(31,268





)











Pre-provision net revenue











26,079

















28,123

















21,046













Less: adjustments





























Gains (losses) on closed branch premises









59

















—

















(635





)









Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities









—

















(315





)













(3,382





)









Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment









(308





)













1,331

















80













Total adjustments









(249





)













1,016

















(3,937





)











Adjusted pre-provision net revenue







$





26,328













$





27,107













$





24,983









































Pre-provision net revenue





$





26,079













$





28,123













$





21,046













Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)









429

















693

















(207





)











Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs







$





25,650













$





27,430













$





21,253









































Adjusted pre-provision net revenue





$





26,328













$





27,107













$





24,983













Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)









429

















693

















(207





)











Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs







$





25,899













$





26,414













$





25,190















































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)































Net interest income





$





48,708













$





47,401













$





46,688













Tax-equivalent adjustment



(1)











545

















562

















575













Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)







$





49,253













$





47,963













$





47,263











































Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)































Net interest margin *









4.12





%













3.96





%













3.94





%









Tax-equivalent adjustment *



(1)











0.04

















0.05

















0.05













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) *



(1)











4.16





%













4.01





%













3.99





%





































Average interest-earning assets





$





4,798,021













$





4,758,334













$





4,765,449













____________________________________





* Annualized measure.





(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024







































Total noninterest expense





$





31,935













$





30,908













$





31,268













Less: amortization of intangible assets









695

















709

















710















Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets







$





31,240













$





30,199













$





30,558









































Net interest income





$





48,708













$





47,401













$





46,688













Total noninterest income









9,306

















11,630

















5,626















Operating revenue











58,014

















59,031

















52,314













Tax-equivalent adjustment



(1)











545

















562

















575















Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)







(1)













58,559

















59,593

















52,889













Less: adjustments to noninterest income





























Gains (losses) on closed branch premises









59

















—

















(635





)









Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities









—

















(315





)













(3,382





)









Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment









(308





)













1,331

















80













Total adjustments to noninterest income









(249





)













1,016

















(3,937





)











Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis)







(1)









$





58,808













$





58,577













$





56,826









































Efficiency ratio









53.85





%













51.16





%













58.41





%









Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)











53.35

















50.68

















57.78













Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)



(1)











53.12

















51.55

















53.77













____________________________________





(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

























(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































Tangible Common Equity































Total stockholders' equity





$





565,057













$





544,605













$





496,681













Less: Goodwill









59,820

















59,820

















59,820













Less: Intangible assets, net









17,148

















17,843

















19,972















Tangible common equity







$





488,089













$





466,942













$





416,889











































Tangible Assets































Total assets





$





5,092,192













$





5,032,902













$





5,040,510













Less: Goodwill









59,820

















59,820

















59,820













Less: Intangible assets, net









17,148

















17,843

















19,972















Tangible assets







$





5,015,224













$





4,955,239













$





4,960,718









































Total stockholders' equity to total assets









11.10





%













10.82





%













9.85





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets









9.73

















9.42

















8.40









































Shares of common stock outstanding









31,631,431

















31,559,366

















31,612,888









































Book value per share





$





17.86













$





17.26













$





15.71













Tangible book value per share









15.43

















14.80

















13.19















































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –









Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,









Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity





























Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024









































Average Tangible Common Equity































Total stockholders' equity





$





554,715













$





541,535













$





493,976













Less: Goodwill









59,820

















59,820

















59,820













Less: Intangible assets, net









17,480

















18,170

















20,334















Average tangible common equity







$





477,415













$





463,545













$





413,822









































Net income





$





19,075













$





20,272













$





15,258













Adjusted net income









19,253

















19,546

















18,073









































Return on average stockholders' equity *









13.95





%













14.89





%













12.42





%









Return on average tangible common equity *









16.20

















17.40

















14.83









































Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *









14.08





%













14.36





%













14.72





%









Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *









16.36

















16.77

















17.57













____________________________________





* Annualized measure.











