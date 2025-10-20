HBT Financial, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.76 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $18.18 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.45 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $49.98 million from $47.73 million last year.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.76 Mln. vs. $18.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $49.98 Mln vs. $47.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.