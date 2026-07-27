HBT Financial, Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $27.84 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $19.23 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.54 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $80.90 million from $58.80 million last year.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.84 Mln. vs. $19.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $80.90 Mln vs. $58.80 Mln last year.

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