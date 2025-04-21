HBT Financial, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.08 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $15.26 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.25 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.08 Mln. vs. $15.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.48 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.