HBT Financial, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.23 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $18.07 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HBT Financial, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.80 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $49.65 million from $47.02 million last year.

HBT Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.23 Mln. vs. $18.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $49.65 Mln vs. $47.02 Mln last year.

