HBT Financial (HBT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HBT Financial (HBT) reported $56.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4%. Efficiency Ratio : 52.7% versus 53.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 52.7% versus 53.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $4.75 billion compared to the $4.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.75 billion compared to the $4.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Nonperforming Loans : $7.86 million compared to the $7.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.86 million compared to the $7.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Card income : $2.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million.

: $2.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million. Other noninterest income : $0.74 million versus $0.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.74 million versus $0.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $47.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million.

: $47.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.12 million. Mortgage servicing : $1.16 million versus $1.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.16 million versus $1.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Wealth management fees : $2.89 million versus $2.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.89 million versus $2.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $2.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million.

: $2.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.02 million. Total noninterest income: $9.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.90 million.

Shares of HBT Financial have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.