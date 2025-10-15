HBT Financial (HBT) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from HBT Financial (HBT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $59.8 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HBT Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' to reach $4.75 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.77 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 53.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $50.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.29 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $10.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of HBT Financial have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HBT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.