HBT Financial (HBT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HBT Financial (HBT) reported $56.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4%. Efficiency Ratio : 52.6% compared to the 55.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 52.6% compared to the 55.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $4.79 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.81 billion.

: $4.79 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.81 billion. Total Nonperforming Loans : $8.43 million versus $10.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8.43 million versus $10.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Card income : $2.89 million compared to the $2.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.89 million compared to the $2.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other noninterest income : $0.70 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.70 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income (FTE) : $47.58 million compared to the $47.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $47.58 million compared to the $47.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Mortgage servicing : $1.11 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.11 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gains on sale of mortgage loans : $0.44 million versus $0.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.44 million versus $0.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Wealth management fees : $2.62 million versus $2.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.62 million versus $2.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total noninterest income: $9.61 million versus $9.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of HBT Financial have returned +23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

