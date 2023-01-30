HBT Financial (HBT) Declares $0.17 Dividend

HBT Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $20.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for HBT Financial is $23.33. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $20.50.

The projected annual revenue for HBT Financial is $228MM, an increase of 25.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.37, an increase of 13.15%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBT Financial, unchanged over the quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to the company is 0.0874%, an increase of 8.4028%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 9,416K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,154,053 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195,937 shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 838,882 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868,587 shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 795,238 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795,264 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 465,141 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,670 shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 14.69% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 423,672 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HBT Financial Background Information

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

