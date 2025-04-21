HBT FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $HBT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HBT FINANCIAL ($HBT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $58,010,000, beating estimates of $57,953,800 by $56,200.

HBT FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

HBT FINANCIAL insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062 .

. PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

HBT FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of HBT FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

