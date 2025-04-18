HBT FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $HBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HBT FINANCIAL ($HBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $57,953,800 and earnings of $0.57 per share.

HBT FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

HBT FINANCIAL insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062 .

. PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

HBT FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of HBT FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HBT FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/22/2024

