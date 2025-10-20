Markets
HBT

HBT Financial To Buy CNB Bank For Around $170.2 Mln

October 20, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) and CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (CNBN), on Monday announced a merger deal through which CNBN will merge with and into HBT in a transaction of around $170.2 million, based on HBT's 15-day volume weighted average share price of $24.44 as of October 17.

Under the terms, CNBN shareholders will receive either 1.0434 shares of HBT for each CNBN share, or $27.73 per share in cash, or a combination of cash and share consideration.

The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.  

Post transaction, shareholders of CNBN are expected to hold around 15% of HBT. The combined company will have around $6.9 billion in total assets, $4.7 billion in total loans, and approximately $5.9 billion in total deposits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.