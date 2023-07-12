News & Insights

HBO's 'Succession' leads nominees for TV's Emmy awards

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 12, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, July 12 (Reuters) - HBO drama "Succession," the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family media empire, led the nominees for television's Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show's final season.

The two-time best drama winner will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us," which landed a second-best 24 nominations for the highest honors in television. Other best drama nominees were "House of the Dragon," "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Yellowjackets," "The Crown" and "The White Lotus."

"Ted Lasso," another double Emmy winner for best show, will compete for best comedy against "Abbott Elementary," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Bear, "Barry," "Jury Duty," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Wednesday."

Nominations for the highest honors in television were announced in the middle of labor tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony that normally takes place in September. Film and TV writers have been on strike for two months, while actors could follow as soon as Wednesday evening.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter)

