HBO Max's ad-supported plan to debut in June

May 19 (Reuters) - HBO Max will debut its ad-supported subscription plan priced at $9.99 a month in the first week of June, the AT&T-owned streaming platform said on Wednesday.

The ad-free version is currently priced at $14.99 a month.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

