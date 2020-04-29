US Markets
T

HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Wednesday.

April 29 (Reuters) - HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc T.N owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Wednesday.

HBO Max is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video.

Customers in the United States will be able to access the service on Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, and Chromebooks at launch, WarnerMedia said.

AT&T had previously said it would make HBO Max free to some customers at launch. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T NFLX DIS AMZN GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular