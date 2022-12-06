HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels in the United States, ending a more than year-long hiatus.

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Amazon Inc AMZN.O announced Tuesday that Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max, effective immediately.

The deal ends a stalemate between Amazon and HBO Max's previous owner, AT&T Inc T.N, which objected to having a third party stand between its Warner Bros studio and the streaming service's subscribers.

AT&T canceled subscriptions purchased through Amazon's Prime Video in September 2021 and refunded money, as it sought to establish direct relationships with customers.

The decision cost AT&T the 5 million HBO subscribers it had gained through the e-commerce giant's video platform, Reuters reported at the time.

Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery said HBO Max will be available for $14.99 a month. Subscribers will have access to more content when an expanded version of the streaming service launches next year.

Neither party would discuss deal terms, although Warner Bros Discovery's chief strategy officer, Bruce Campbell, said in a statement that the agreement expands the potential audience for HBO Max and advances "our data-driven approach to understanding our customers."

Amazon has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide. Researcher Parks Associates this month ranked Prime Video as the top streaming service in the United States.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

