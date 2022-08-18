HBO Max Is Offering Huge Discounts

Days after it announced it would be paring original content, HBO Max is back in the door with more news from parent Warner Bros. Discovery: A huge deal for new and returning HBO Max customers who can get service for a year at 40% off.

That means newbies (or returnees) can get a year of HBO Max for $104.99 (ad-free and regularly $149.99) or $69.99 (with ads and regularly $99.99) if they sign up and pay for one year. HBO Max notes that’s for the first year only. After that, the subscription price locks into whatever HBO Max costs when the subscriber’s year ends.

Sign-ups for the limited-time discount price continue through Oct. 30. One way to sign up is through HBOMax.com or through service providers including Amazon Prime and Apple.

The move comes on the heels of the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery announcing programming cutbacks on HBO Max and Discovery+. More than 37 programs have been culled, 20 of them originals, including Little Ellen, The Not-Too-Late with Elmo, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, My Mom, Your Dad and 12 Dates of Christmas. Six Warner Bros. movies were also removed from the platform, including Mrs. Fletcher and Vinyl.

Variety reported the culling of shows on HBO Max might be Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy of eliminating films and series that are underperforming. Execs at Warner Bros. Discovery said it’s all part of the plan to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ next summer into a new streaming service. The name of the new streaming service and its pricing structure have not been announced.

