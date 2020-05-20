HBO Max announces more launch partners; no deals yet with Amazon, Comcast, Roku

By Helen Coster

May 20 (Reuters) - HBO Max, the forthcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc T.N-owned WarnerMedia, announced on Wednesday several new partners will carry its content, but it has not yet announced deals with Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O or Roku Inc ROKU.O.

HBO Max will be available on Altice USA Inc ATUS.N, Cox Communications, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N when it launches on May 27, the company said.

The company had previously announced distribution deals with Apple Inc AAPL.O, Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O, Hulu and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and YouTube TV.

HBO Max is launching at a time when demand for new content is high - as more people are staying home due to the coronavirus - but consumers' income may have taken a hit as a result of the pandemic. The service will cost $15 per month for non-AT&T customers; WarnerMedia is also offering lower-cost promotional deals and has said HBO Max will be free to some AT&T customers at launch.

HBO Max will enter a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Walt Disney Co DIS.N-owned Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. It will include 10,000 hours of content from WarnerMedia brands and libraries such as Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and Cartoon Network. At launch it will include six original titles, including the underground ballroom dance competition series "Legendary" and a Sesame Workshop children's show "The Not Too Late Show with Elmo."

