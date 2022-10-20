HBNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HBNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.09, changing hands as low as $18.94 per share. Horizon Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.