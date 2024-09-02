HBM Stock Gains on Receiving Aquifer Protection Permit for Copper World

Hudbay Minerals HBM announced that it has received the Aquifer Protection Permit for its Copper World project from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ"). The stock jumped 4% on the news as the issuance of this permit cleared the second-last step before HBM can commence the construction of the Copper World project.

The Copper World project in Arizona represents Hudbay Mineral’s next significant copper growth project, with an expected annual copper production capacity of 85,000 tons over a 20-year mine life. It should boost HBM’s consolidated annual copper production by more than 50% from the current level.

HBM’s Next Course of Action for Copper World

Hudbay Minerals has secured two key state permits for Copper World sanctioning. These include the Mined Land Reclamation Plan and the recent Aquifer Protection Permit. The permit received from ADEQ followed a process that included detailed analysis by the agency and Hudbay, along with a public comment period that ended in the second quarter of 2024.

Hudbay Minerals added that the last key state-level permit, the Air Quality Permit, is in progress. The application was submitted to the ADEQ in late 2022 and will follow a similar process as the Aquifer Protection Permit. This includes a public comment period that commenced in July and is scheduled to conclude in September 2024.

The company expects to commence activities related to the preparation of feasibility studies for Copper World. Growth capital spending in Arizona is expected to increase an additional $25 million in 2024 compared with the company’s original 2024 guidance of $20 million.

Hudbay Minerals plans to enter into a minority joint venture partnership after receiving the last outstanding permit. The potential joint venture partner is expected to participate in the funding of definitive feasibility study activities in 2025 as well as in the final project design and construction for Copper World.

HBM’s Copper World to be a Major Catalyst

The Copper World project is fully owned by Hudbay Minerals. The project includes seven deposits discovered in 2021, together with the East deposit (formerly known as the Rosemont deposit). Copper World is one of the highest-grade open pit copper projects in the Americas, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 385 million tons at 0.54% copper.

Once in production, Copper World is expected to be a meaningful copper producer and play a significant role in the U.S. domestic copper supply chain. The Made-in-America copper cathode planned to be produced at the project is expected to be sold entirely to domestic U.S. customers. It is expected to be the third-largest cathode producer in the United States.

Hudbay Minerals expects Copper World to create more than 400 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs in Arizona.

The estimated total initial funding requirement for Phase I of Copper World, net of the stream agreement, is estimated at around $1.1 billion.

HBM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the Hudbay Minerals have risen 63.2% in the past year against the industry's 6.2% decline.

