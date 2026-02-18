HBM to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

HudBay Minerals HBM is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 20, before market open. HBM is expected to post a solid year-over-year improvement in earnings.

The bottom-line estimate is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a significant 122.2% jump from 18 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimate has moved up 25% over the past 30 days. Total revenues are estimated to improve 30.6% year over year.



HudBay Minerals’ Earnings Surprise History

Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, the average surprise being 40.68%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for HBM Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for HudBay Minerals this time around. Stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a higher chance of beating on earnings, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: HBM has an Earnings ESP of -2.29%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped HudBay Minerals’ Q4 Performance

Although the company’s third-quarter performance was disrupted by wildfires in Manitoba and social unrest in Peru, which weighed on volumes and sales, its fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect a sequential recovery. A deferral of 20,000-tonne copper concentrate shipment from Peru into October due to a disruption at its port should have aided sales during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

On its third-quarterearnings call management indicated October production was particularly strong, positioning Peru to meet full-year copper guidance, with gold likely exceeding the top end of the range. The key swing factor remains Peru’s social and political backdrop, although management characterized the operating environment as manageable.

An additional power outage in October is expected to have pushed full-year gold production slightly below the low end of guidance at HBM’s Manitoba facility. During the third quarter, gold recoveries hit record levels at both the New Britannia and Stall mills, and gold cash costs declined to $379 per ounce, underscoring operational efficiency gains. This trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.

While the SAG2 mill conversion is progressing at the British Columbia facility and throughput is expected to ramp toward 50,000 tons per day by mid-2026, near-term production will likely remain constrained. Full-year copper output in British Columbia is now projected below the low end of guidance.

Cost-control initiatives are likely to have benefited earnings during the fourth quarter. On its third-quarterearnings call HBM tightened its full-year consolidated cash cost guidance to 15-35 cents per pound, a sharp improvement from prior expectations. Sustaining cash cost guidance was also lowered to $1.85-$2.25 per pound. This cost resilience, aided by gold byproduct credits and disciplined spending, should have cushioned earnings even as production skew toward the lower end of guidance.

In the October-December period, gold prices remained near record high levels, supported by uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies. Solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. Along with HBM, this upside in gold prices is aiding gold mining stocks like SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM.

Earlier this week, SSR Mining reported total sales of $521.7 million for the fourth quarter, surging 61.4% year over year. SSRM’s adjusted EPS was 88 cents compared with 10 cents in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenues implies 70.6% growth, while that for EPS suggests a rise of 106.8%.

HBM’s Price Performance

HudBay Minerals shares have surged 225.5% in a year, outpacing the industry's 48.9% growth. The Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have returned 43.5% and 13.6%, respectively.



The company has also outperformed its peers, SSR Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, whose shares have rallied 146.3% and 105%, respectively, over the past year.

