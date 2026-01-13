HBM Holdings (SEHK:2142) Price Target Increased by 34.33% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for HBM Holdings (SEHK:2142) has been revised to HK$18.36 / share. This is an increase of 34.33% from the prior estimate of HK$13.67 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$18.18 to a high of HK$18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from the latest reported closing price of HK$14.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBM Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2142 is 0.02%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,975K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2142 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,203K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 691K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 675K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 476K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

