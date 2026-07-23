HBM Holdings' Nona Teams With MedUni Vienna To Advance Antibody Research

(RTTNews) - HBM Holdings Limited (2142.HK), a biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that its subsidiary, Nona Biosciences, has entered a research collaboration with the Medical University of Vienna to advance the development of fully human antibodies for infectious diseases using Nona's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice platform.

The partnership grants MedUni Vienna's Ignaz Semmelweis Institute, led by Prof. Florian Krammer, access to Nona's proprietary H2L2 Harbour Mice transgenic mouse platform for antibody discovery.

Nona's H2L2 Harbour Mice is a proprietary transgenic mouse platform based on genetically modified mice that, following immunization, produce antibodies with fully human structures.

According to the company, this technology enables researchers to generate fully human antibody candidates for further scientific investigation and potential therapeutic applications, accelerating the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody drugs.

Under the agreement, MedUni Vienna can generate and further develop fully human antibodies for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications targeting infectious diseases, while Nona retains ownership of the Harbour Mice platform and all associated intellectual property.

Florian Krammer, Professor at MedUni Vienna, said the collaboration aims to accelerate antiviral therapeutic development and strengthen pandemic preparedness by combining Nona's antibody discovery technology with MedUni Vienna's infectious disease expertise.

HBM shares are trading down 1.75% at HK$12.38 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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