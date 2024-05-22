News & Insights

Stocks

HBM Holdings Inks Major Deal with AstraZeneca

May 22, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HBM Holdings Ltd. (HK:2142) has released an update.

HBM Holdings Limited has entered into a lucrative agreement with AstraZeneca, involving an upfront payment of $19 million and potential future earnings of over $585 million, including milestone payments and sales royalties. This partnership, leveraging HBM’s Harbour Mice Platform, aims to foster novel oncology therapies and signifies a major stride in HBM’s business development, promising to enhance its global collaboration network and the value of its technological innovations.

For further insights into HK:2142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.