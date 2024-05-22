HBM Holdings Inks Major Deal with AstraZeneca

HBM Holdings Ltd. (HK:2142) has released an update.

HBM Holdings Limited has entered into a lucrative agreement with AstraZeneca, involving an upfront payment of $19 million and potential future earnings of over $585 million, including milestone payments and sales royalties. This partnership, leveraging HBM’s Harbour Mice Platform, aims to foster novel oncology therapies and signifies a major stride in HBM’s business development, promising to enhance its global collaboration network and the value of its technological innovations.

