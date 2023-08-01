HBM Holdings (HKHKSZ:2142) Price Target Decreased by 19.15% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for HBM Holdings (HKHKSZ:2142) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an decrease of 19.15% from the prior estimate of 5.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.19 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.36% from the latest reported closing price of 1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBM Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2142 is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 2,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,109K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2142 by 30.94% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 572K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2142 by 5.90% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 300K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 199K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHNA - Loncar China BioPharma ETF holds 156K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2142 by 22.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

