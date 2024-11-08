HBM Holdings Advances COPD Drug Application in China

HBM Holdings Ltd. (HK:2142) has released an update.
HBM Holdings Ltd. has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to China’s National Medical Products Administration for HBM9378, a promising new therapy for COPD. This drug, developed in partnership with Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, is a fully human antibody targeting TSLP, aiming to provide novel treatment options for patients. The company has already completed Phase I trials for moderate-to-severe asthma in China, showcasing its potential in respiratory diseases.
