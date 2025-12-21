HBM Healthcare Investments (SWX:HBMN) Price Target Increased by 12.42% to 263.16

The average one-year price target for HBM Healthcare Investments (SWX:HBMN) has been revised to CHF 263,16 / share. This is an increase of 12.42% from the prior estimate of CHF 234,09 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 238,36 to a high of CHF 294,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 225,50 / share.

HBM Healthcare Investments Maintains 3.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.33%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBM Healthcare Investments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBMN is 0.76%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBMN by 12.26% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBMN by 10.45% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBMN by 8.86% over the last quarter.

PEX - ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBMN by 5.04% over the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBMN by 1.93% over the last quarter.

