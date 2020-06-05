HBI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.00, changing hands as high as $13.27 per share. HanesBrands Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.96 per share, with $17.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09. The HBI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

