HBC Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - HBC (HBC) reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to C$226 million or C$1.23 per share from C$161 million or C$0.88 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, HBC's normalized net loss was C$128 million, compared to a normalized net loss of C$56 million a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to C$1.84 billion from C$1.89 billion in the prior year. Quarterly comparable sales declined 1.7 percent.

HBC declared the quarterly dividend of C$0.0125 per share. It will be paid on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

