HBC Board Reaffirms Recommendation To Vote For Privatization Deal

(RTTNews) - Hudson's Bay Company (HBC.TO) said that it has received the updated valuation it had requested from its independent valuator, TD Securities Inc., as well as new fairness opinions provided by J.P. Morgan, Centerview Partners LLC and TD Securities.

So, Hudson's Bay said its special Committee has reaffirmed its unanimous recommendation to the Board that the privatization transaction with a group of existing shareholders is in the best interests of the Company and fair to the company's other shareholders.

The Board recommends that Minority Shareholders vote in favour of the transaction at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 27, 2020 to approve the transaction.

On January 3, 2020, the company announced that it had entered into an amending agreement to its Arrangement Agreement dated October 20, 2019 with Rupert Acquisition pursuant to which the company will be taken private by the Continuing Shareholders and the Minority Shareholders will receive increased consideration of C$11.00 in cash per common share.

The company also announced on that date that HBC and the Continuing Shareholders had entered into a voting and support agreement with The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. under which Catalyst agreed to vote the 32.24 million common shares it controls in favour of the transaction.

