HBB Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y Despite Weak Demand & Revenue Decline

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB have declined 7.4% since reporting first-quarter 2026 results, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.1% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 7.9% against the S&P 500’s 8.6% growth.

Hamilton Beach reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $122 million, down 8.6% from $133.4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower volumes in its U.S. Consumer business amid softer consumer sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty.

However, profitability improved sharply as the gross margin expanded 510 basis points to 29.7% from 24.6%. Operating profit more than doubled to $5 million from $2.3 million a year earlier. Net income increased to $3.5 million from $1.8 million in the prior-year quarter, while diluted earnings per share rose to 26 cents from 13 cents.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Quote

Margin Expansion Drives Profitability

The company’s earnings improvement was driven largely by pricing actions, favorable customer mix and tariff-related benefits. Gross profit increased 10.4% year over year to $36.2 million despite the decline in revenues. Management said the company benefited from the implementation of a foreign trade zone at its distribution center, which allowed it to capitalize on a February 2026 Supreme Court ruling eliminating certain IEEPA tariffs.

According to management, about 190 basis points of the gross margin expansion came from selling inventory that had been priced to account for tariffs that were ultimately removed. Another 320 basis points of improvement stemmed from pricing actions and higher penetration of the company’s commercial and healthcare businesses. Management noted that some of these benefits are temporary and expected to normalize later in the year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased modestly to $31.2 million from $30.5 million due to $1.4 million in accelerated depreciation tied to the replacement of the company’s legacy ERP system. Restructuring actions taken last year partially offset the increase.

Consumer Weakness Offset by Health & Commercial Growth

Management acknowledged that consumer demand weakened during March, particularly in lower-priced product categories within the U.S. Consumer segment. Chief executive officer R. Scott Tidey said elevated fuel costs and cautious discretionary spending pressured shoppers in the company’s core price segments.

Despite those pressures, the company highlighted strong momentum in several growth initiatives. Hamilton Beach’s Health business posted another quarter of robust sales growth and marked its third consecutive quarter of profitable growth. Management said the business remains on track to grow sales 50% year over year in 2026, supported by expanding partnerships with specialty pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.

The company also pointed to gains in its premium Lotus brand, wherein management cited strong sell-through results and expanding shelf space commitments from retail partners. Hamilton Beach plans to launch additional Lotus products later this year and expects to continue investing in the brand into 2027 and beyond.

Within the commercial business, Hamilton Beach reported growing demand for products, including the Summit Edge blender and Sunkist commercial juicers. The company also secured placements with a national coffee chain and a U.S.-based fast-food chain serving Central American markets.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $3.3 million in the quarter, down from $6.6 million a year earlier. The decline reflected higher working capital requirements, including increased accounts receivable after the company exited an arrangement to sell certain receivables tied to a major customer.

During the quarter, Hamilton Beach repurchased about 55,000 shares for approximately $900,000 and paid out $1.6 million in dividends. Net debt stood at $2.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $1.7 million a year earlier.

Outlook

Hamilton Beach reiterated its previously issued 2026 guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The company continues to expect revenue growth to approach the mid-single-digit range for the year, including the impacts of the expiration of its Bartesian licensing agreement at the end of 2025. The gross margin is expected to remain similar to or slightly better than 2025 levels, while operating profit is projected to decline by a low-teens percentage due to higher advertising spending and ERP-related depreciation costs.

Management also expects 2026 cash flow from operating activities less investing activities to range between $35 million and $45 million. The company stated that its current outlook does not include the potential recovery of $41 million in IEEPA-related tariffs paid in 2025 and early 2026, which it is actively working to recover.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.