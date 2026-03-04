HBB Gains 10% in 6 Months as Commercial & Health Units Grow Y/Y

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB have outperformed the broader market over the past six months, rising 10.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks subindustry has declined 30.3%, whereas the S&P 500 has returned 7.4%.



Let us take a closer look at the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings performance and how it continues to strengthen its business.

Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Hamilton Beach reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $212.9 million, slightly down from $213.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 28.3%, supported by a favorable product mix, pricing actions and operational efficiencies, lifting operating profit 8% to $25.4 million. However, diluted EPS declined to $1.38 from $1.75 due to a less favorable tax comparison.

The fourth-quarter performance reflected strength in the Commercial and Health segments, which offset weakness in the U.S. Consumer business. Gross profit rose to $60.2 million from $55.8 million, though SG&A expenses increased to $34.7 million due to higher compensation, additional advertising and ERP-related charges.

The operating cash flow declined to $13.8 million in 2025 from $65.4 million in 2024 due to working capital changes. Hamilton Beach expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026, with margins similar to the 2025 reported levels, though operating profit is anticipated to be pressured by increased advertising and ERP transition costs.

Strength in Commercial & Health Segments

Despite the decline in consumer appliance demand, Hamilton Beach’s Commercial and Health segments provided a meaningful offset. Growth in these higher-margin businesses helped support profitability and improve product mix during the year.

The commercial business delivered a strong performance in 2025, representing about 10% of total revenues and growing more than 15% for the year. The rally was driven by the demand for products such as the Summit Edge blender, which is widely used in restaurants, convenience stores and hospitality locations globally. The company also launched Sunkist-branded commercial juicers and sectionizers through a strategic agreement with Sunkist, with demand from restaurants and institutional customers exceeding expectations.

Meanwhile, the Health segment continued to gain traction following the company’s acquisition of HealthBeacon. The segment focuses on connected medical devices and software that help patients manage chronic conditions requiring injectable medications. In 2025, the business achieved positive operating profit, supported by expanding specialty pharmacy partnerships, agreements with companies such as Synerwell and Lumicera, and the launch of HealthBeacon Harmony software with Novartis. The company also increased its patient subscription base by about 50% during the year.

Product Innovation & Premium Expansion

Hamilton Beach is also strengthening its consumer portfolio through innovation and premium offerings. The company launched the Lotus brand in 2025, a new premium line of small kitchen appliances designed to compete in higher-end categories. Early sales of Lotus products have exceeded expectations, prompting retailers to allocate additional shelf space for the brand.

Management noted that the premium appliance segment represents a large growth opportunity, accounting for roughly half of the $4-billion U.S. appliance market, while Hamilton Beach currently holds only about 1% share in that segment.

Outlook

Heading into 2026, Hamilton Beach expects revenue growth to approach the mid-single-digit range as consumer demand stabilizes and growth continues in the commercial and health businesses. The gross margin is projected to remain similar to or slightly better than the 2025 reported level.

However, operating profit is expected to decline in the low-teen percentage due to higher advertising investments and accelerated depreciation tied to the company’s transition to a new ERP system. The company plans to increase advertising spending by $6 million to support product launches and growth initiatives.

Overall, Hamilton Beach believes its diversified business model, expanding presence in premium appliances, and growth in commercial and healthcare solutions position it well to return to sustainable growth and create long-term shareholder value.

