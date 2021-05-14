HBAR Crypto News: 9 Things to Know About #GreenCrypto Leader Hedera Hashgraph

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hedera Hashgraph (CCC:HBAR-USD) is among the green crypto catching the eyes of environmentally conscious investors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the HBAR crypto.

The company seeks to evolve cryptocurrency to be green in mind with a few changes over normal cryptos.

That includes using a proof of stake concept instead of proof of work.

This allows for lower bandwidth use and in turn less energy.

That’s where the HBAR crypto gets its green status from.

The company also makes use of blockchain for its crypto network.

It also makes use of hashgraph consensus for security, which still allows for fast transfer speeds.

Hedera Hashgraph boasts 10,000 transactions per second, as well as average transaction fees well under one penny, and transaction speeds of three seconds to five seconds.

Hedera Hashgraph lists several major companies as its owners and those that govern it.

Among them are Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google, IBM (NYSE:IBM), Boeing (NYSE:BA), LG, and more.

A portion of the HBAR crypto company’s website reads as follows.

“Hedera is the trust layer of the internet. A decentralized public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. Whether you’re a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.”

With the search for green cryptos speeding up, more investors are taking an interest in HBAR. As a result, the crypto has seen its price increase roughly 23% over a 24-hour period as of noon Friday. This has it sitting at close to 33 cents per token.

