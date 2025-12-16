HBAN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Huntington Bancshares Inc is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.09% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $4,498,654 worth of HBAN shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Huntington Bancshares Inc is $0.62/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/18/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HBAN, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
HBAN operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: ENPC Historical Stock Prices
ATPC Average Annual Return
ROCM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.