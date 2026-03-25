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H.B. Fuller Company Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

March 25, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.045 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $13.248 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H.B. Fuller Company reported adjusted earnings of $31.515 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $770.844 million from $788.663 million last year.

H.B. Fuller Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.045 Mln. vs. $13.248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $770.844 Mln vs. $788.663 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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