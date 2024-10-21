H.B. Fuller chairman Lee Mitau to retire, Teresa Rasmussen to succeed

H.B. Fuller (FUL) announced that Teresa Rasmussen has been appointed chair of the company’s board of directors following the retirement of Lee Mitau, effective January 22, 2025.

