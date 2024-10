(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL), an adhesives company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Teresa Rasmussen as Chair following the retirement of Lee Mitau, with effect from January 22, 2025.

Rasmussen, who joined the H.B. Fuller Board in 2020, currently serves as President and CEO of Thrivent, a diversified financial services company.

